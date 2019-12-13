Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger





MAS has assets under management in excess of $550 million. Memphis, TN, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- MAS Advisors, LLC , a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas of Wealth Management and Financial Planning. Mr. Auerbach has been named a Managing Director of MAS Advisors and part of its Management Team.Mr. Auerbach said, “We are thrilled to be part of MAS Advisors as we can now offer our clients a wider range of sophisticated tax efficient investment strategies through alternative investments, private funds and private equity that were previously unavailable.”Ricardo R. Calderon, Managing Member of MAS Advisor, LLC said, "Unlike other advisory firms that provide quite simplistic investment options or rely on external packaged services, MAS Advisors focuses on tax efficient strategies with low correlations to the equity markets. Our deep institutional investment experience allows us to provide sophisticated bespoke, customized solutions for clients; attributes that set us apart from other firms."Calderon added, "Through this new Division under Charlie Auerbach’s leadership, MAS will seek to expand its individual and business financial planning, corporate retirement plans, portfolio construction and risk management services. We are well positioned for growth in the Memphis market and beyond."MAS has assets under management in excess of $550 million.