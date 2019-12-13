The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download

Press Releases win.rar GmbH Press Release Share Blog

The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data.





In previous versions, more options for time settings and backup were added. Now, these have been further developed and refined to enhance the variety of time settings available to the user. By adding the “Preserve source files last access time” function, users who need to archive files for further analysis now have the possibility to do so without altering any parts of the files, including the last access timestamp. This feature can be important for backup reasons as well as for crime and forensic examiners, who need to save files with maximum details, such as the full unicode path name, 3 timestamps, and NTFS alternate streams - all while keeping the original file timestamps intact.



The archiving speed for large NTFS alternate data streams on multi-core CPUs has been increased. These tasks are now completed faster to save time.



Additionally, the “Find” command has been further improved. Previously, a set password was required each time when extracting encrypted files directly from the “Search results,” even if all files belonged to the same archive. Now, the password is only requested once per archive and the user can also search among UTF-8 files, which was not supported before. Also, the case-insensitive search is now performed noticeably faster for big archived data.



Other improvements for the command-line mode have been made to increase usability and speed. For example, when users are performing backups with the rar.exe tool, the combination of modifiers will be more convenient and will save the user time. While carrying out backups and wanting to save the last modified and created timestamp, users can now combine several modifiers into a single switch.



In summary, these continuous improvements have been made to enhance the usability of the software and to provide a multifunctional, user-friendly program, with an intuitive interface featuring state-of-the-art options for downsizing, extracting all common archive file types, securing, restoring, fixing, sharing, and managing data.



Users can find a complete list of all improvements and all bug-fixes here:

https://www.win-rar.com/whatsnew.html.



WinRAR 5.80 64-bit can be downloaded at



WinRAR 5.80 32-bit can be downloaded at



WinRAR is available in over 40 languages and is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and Windows Vista. For all Android users, the RAR App is available on Google Play. The command-line version of WinRAR is also available for Linux, FreeBSD and MAC OS X.



About WinRAR:

WinRAR is the 64-bit and 32-bit Windows version of RAR Archiver, the powerful archiver and archive manager. RAR files can, in most cases, compress content up to 30 percent more effectively than ZIP files. The most notable functions of WinRAR include a very powerful document and multimedia file compression, file encryption, processing of other archive formats, programmable self-extracting (SFX) archives, damaged archive repair, and Unicode support.



About win.rar GmbH:

Angela Weiske

+49 30 22504965



www.win-rar.com



