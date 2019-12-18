Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins  Nightingale Gold Award  

Press Releases Stance Healthcare Press Release Share Blog

Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers





The winning Frontier line, a rotationally-molded collection for Behavioral Health, consisting of a bed and bedside cabinet, showcases the company’s signature approach to designing products that prioritize safety and durability, while offering comfort and a residential feel. The easy-to-clean collection is constructed with high-impact polyethylene, continuously molded for maximum durability, and features rounded corners and edges, providing a safe environment for patients. The bed also features an innovative system that supports fluid removal.



“Unlike any other Behavioral Health patient room product in the industry, The Frontier Collection is unique because of the way it can improve the patient experience," said Suzanne Fawley, Stance Healthcare’s Behavioral Health interior designer who developed the line with the company. “By designing for durability, functionality, and comfort, we really tried to anticipate the needs of patients, caregivers, and visitors."



Unique to the collection is the flip-style bedside cabinet for preferred configuration, providing designers with increased flexibility and highly usable space for patients to keep their personal belongings. The Frontier bed and bedside cabinet have more residential appeal than other rotationally-molded products on the market. Specifically, the floor mount system for the bed was developed to have minimal impact on the overall aesthetics of the product, helping the patient feel at ease in their environment.



“We created this collection in response to the growing demand for Behavioral Health products with residential appeal,” said Carl Kennedy, Stance Healthcare’s president. “We are overjoyed that our design efforts to improve the quality of life for patients, while maintaining the design specifications required for intensive use environments, was recognized by the healthcare design industry with the Nightingale Gold Award.”



The honor is the company’s second Nightingale Gold win and marks the third consecutive year of notable design industry awards for Stance, who is solidifying its niche as innovators in the rapidly-growing Behavioral Health space, particularly in the U.S. The 2019 Nightingale win is preceded by a 2018 win for Best Large Booth at top commercial design conference NeoCon, and a 2017 Nightingale Gold Award for Stance’s Resilia drum table collection.



Additional rotationally-molded pieces of the collection, including a desk and wall-mount shelf, will be available in early 2020. More coverage of the 2019 Nightingale winning products, including the Frontier collection, will be published in January issue of Healthcare Design.



About Stance Healthcare



