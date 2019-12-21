A&L Motor Sales’ State-of-the-Art Facilities Available for Pittsburgh Winter Weather

Press Releases A&L Motor Sales Press Release Share Blog

Following the recent announcement of an 8.5-acre, $15 million renovation, A&L Motor Sales now offers the Pittsburgh area the only on-site certified collision center for the BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar luxury brands. In addition to the completed certified collision center and service center, A&L’s detail center is also newly equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for luxury brand car owners.



“We want all of our customers to experience a safe winter on the road,” said Brian Lamfrom, Owner at A&L Motor Sales. “Winter in and surrounding Pittsburgh is tough on the roads and vehicles, and unfortunately, it makes the likelihood of an accident occurring much higher. Our priority is to ensure your vehicle is ready for the season, and maintained throughout. That’s why our service center, detail center and certified collision center were completely rebuilt and revamped with some of the best equipment in the industry.”



A&L Motor Sales has serviced luxury brand owners in the Pittsburgh area for over 71 years. As a family-owned business, a customer-first mentality is an integral part of the dealership’s DNA.



“We’ve weathered Pittsburgh storms for years,” said Lamfrom. “Our service center is here to help you winterize your vehicle; our certified collision center is here to repair any damages that could occur throughout winter; and our detail center is ready to keep your vehicle in top shape.”



Contact A&L Motor Sales today to learn more about available services and appointment times at 412-373-6071.



About A&L Motor Sales

Founded in 1948, A&L Motor Sales is a family owned and operated luxury automotive dealership of BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar. Located in Monroeville, PA and serving the Greater Pittsburgh Area, A&L Motor Sales offers an unmatched car buying and servicing experience, functioning as a one-stop shop for the life-cycle of customers' vehicles. The dealership boasts two showrooms, a service center, a detail center and the only on-site certified collision centers for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar in the Pittsburgh area. To learn more about A&L Motor Sales, visit www.almotors.com/. Contact Information A&L Motor Sales

Brain Lamfrom

412-373-6071



https://www.almotors.com/



