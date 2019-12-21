International Civil Weddings and DJ Music in Italy: a Growing Trend

Marriages celebrated with religious rites are no longer the most common in Italy, as of 2018. ISTAT (National Institute of Statistics) data show that 50.1% of the total number of marriages were in fact done by civil rites (this figure was below 37% in 2008). This is a historic overtaking.





This shift in preference for civil rites (especially for those of working in northern and central Italy) has also affected



Still drawing on ISTAT data, people are now getting married later and later: men enter into their first marriage at an average age of 33.7 years (this used to be 32.1 ten years ago), and women at 31.5 (in 2008 it was 29.4). Not to mention the boom in second marriages, which have risen in ten years from 13.8% to 19.9%. As a matter of fact, we are now experiencing marriages at more mature ages, which is also reflected in the type of service chosen. Newlyweds are are now not only "bigger" and more aware, but are also better informed than in the past, and often have a larger budget: indeed, the success at ProfessionalWeddingDJ can be directly linked to this "maturation" of the public.



