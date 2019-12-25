GCP Fund Provides Asset-Based Lending to Help Businesses Meet Their Immediate Short-Term Financing Needs

Press Releases GCP Fund Press Release Share Blog

Many businesses have managed to stay afloat using the asset-based financing solutions provided by GCP Fund.





Businesses that are unable to deal with their cash flow problems risk losing their ability to operate. Here, asset-based financing is a great option for businesses that want quick access to financing to prevent bankruptcy.



Based in New York, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a leading private lending firm that offers reliable asset-based financing solutions to help businesses meet their immediate, short-term financing needs.



The company offers asset-based loans that are equivalent to the value of their clients’ collateral, which typically includes accounts receivable, inventory, and machinery. This secured way of financing is great for both the company and its clients, providing them quick access to cash.



Speaking about the asset-based lending services, a spokesperson for the company stated: “We understand that businesses can experience difficulties in managing their cash flow. At GCP Fund, we work closely with clients to understand their needs and provide asset-based loans to help them meet their financial obligations.



"Our asset-backed financing can be particularly useful for clients when they incur an unexpected expense. For instance, if they lost a legal case and have to arrange for finances to pay off their obligations, or if perhaps they need to purchase machinery to continue their operations."



GCP Fund has been offering commercial financing solutions to its clients for several years. The company has a team of professional underwriters who evaluate each case carefully and formulate the best strategy to help clients successfully manage their finances.



“We strive to provide the best solutions to businesses that have short-term financing needs and are seeking quick finance. We don’t judge our clients on the basis of their credit ratings and ensure that we’re able to provide as much assistance as possible.



"Perhaps that’s the reason why we've got a big portfolio of clients who turn to us for their financing needs. And I’m glad to say that we never disappoint!"



In addition to asset-based financing, the company offers a wide range of commercial financing solutions, including but not limited to construction loans, mezzanine financing, and structured joint venture financing. Those interested in asset-based lending and other financing options can contact the company using the information listed below.



About the Company

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is an asset-based lender that provides simple and hassle-free financing solutions to its clients. Based in New York, the company has a vast network of lenders that enables them to offer flexible underwriting and favorable terms to their clients.



Contact Information

Business Address: 274 Madison Avenue, Suite 901, New York, NY 10016

Toll-Free: 1-800-514-7350

Fax: 516-299-9133

Email: contact@gcpfund.com

Joe Malvasio

+1-800-514-7350



https://gcpfund.com/



