Sue Reyer Joins Eva Garland Consulting as Director of Accounting and Compliance

Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com. Raleigh, NC, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Eva Garland Consulting (EGC) has announced that Sue Reyer, CPA, will be directing the Company’s Accounting and Compliance division. Ms. Reyer has over 25 years of public and private company financial and operations experience. She began her career at Ernst & Young and was the Accounting Manager at Mallinckrodt Chemical and Austin Quality Foods (now Kellogg's) before moving on to provide Controller and CFO services to many early-stage development companies. Ms. Reyer has helped companies navigate various federal agency awards, successfully negotiate indirect rates as well as complete DCAA audits, and has managed over $60 million of government contracts.Ms. Reyer joins EGC at a time of rapid growth. The Company was recently recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation. EGC has established itself as a leading provider of accounting and grants management services to companies who have received federal grant awards, such as through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.“We are tremendously fortunate to have found such a highly experienced executive to lead our accounting and compliance teams,” said Dr. Eva Garland, CEO. “I look forward to working with Sue as we continue to build our capabilities to support the accounting needs of early stage science and technology companies.”"I’m delighted to join EGC,” said Ms. Reyer. “Through my years of working with life science and technology companies, I’ve had the opportunity to experience first-hand their impact on improving lives and contributing to economic growth. I am excited to lead EGC’s team of exceptional accounting and compliance experts to help our clients achieve success.”About Eva Garland Consulting:Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, grants management services, and accounting. For more information, visit www.evagarland.com. Contact Information Eva Garland Consulting

