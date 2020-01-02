WaterField Pre-Launches Mezzo Backpack with Buckle Choice and Complimentary Pouch

WaterField introduces the Mezzo Laptop Backpack, a sophisticated midsized everyday pack to carry office and leisure gear in comfort and style. Early adopters through January 10 can choose one of two unique buckle closures and will receive a complimentary WaterField Tech Pocket with their purchase.





Ideal for daily use, the 14.5-liter streamlined Mezzo Laptop Backpack includes padded laptop and tablet compartments, large water-bottle pockets on either side, and a front, pleated pocket inspired by old-world saddle pouches for quick access items. A thick leather bottom enhances durability so the backpack can take a beating, while breathable cushioning on the rear and the shoulder straps ensure that the wearer’s back and shoulders don’t.



“I love the Mezzo’s clean lines,” said company owner, Gary Waterfield. “It keeps its great shape whether full or empty but still compresses to fit into a gym locker or under an airline seat. The premium leather accents make it suitable for any office environment.”



Mezzo Backpack features:



• Full-grain leather on black ballistic nylon or tan waxed canvas.

• Plush, padded compartments cushion a 16-inch laptop and 13-inch tablet.

• Interior zippered pocket secures valuables.

• Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior for increased visibility.

• Waterproof zipper secures main compartment and maintains clean lines.

• Expandable front saddle pocket includes interior organization pockets and a key clip.

• Pocket closes with full-grain leather flap secured by either a self-finding magnetic Fidlock® clasp or performance-grade paragliding buckle. (Orders received after January 10 will come with the most popular pre-ordered clasp.)

• Two large water-bottle-sized pockets flank the bag.

• Rear panel slides over wheeled-suitcase handle for easy airport navigation.

• Full-grain leather bottom enhances durability.

• Rear and bottom foam padding prevents sagging and helps bag maintain its shape.

• Ergonomic shoulder straps and rear of bag lined with breathable mesh padding to enhance comfort and airflow.

• Comfortable leather-wrapped handle facilitates an easy grab-and-go.



Tech Pocket features:



• Tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon removable pouch acts as an additional pocket to stow an Apple Pencil or Surface Pen, adapters, cords, dongles, a smartphone and more.

• Super-soft, almost cashmere-like interior padding.

• Two interior organizational pockets.

• Silent, snap-shut, magnetic closure.

• Exterior pocket closes with YKK self-locking zipper.



The mid-sized Mezzo Laptop Backpack rounds out WaterField’s diverse line of exceptional backpacks, falling between the Sutter Slim Backpack for just the essentials and the overnight-ready Bolt Backpack and Pro Executive Laptop Backpacks.



Availability & Pricing

The Mezzo Backpack

Price: $299

One size: 15.5 x 11.25 x 1.5 to 6 (tapered) inches; 14.5-liter capacity; Ballistic—2.4 lbs.; Canvas—2.9 lbs.

Colors and materials: tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather panel.

Padded laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or 15-inch Surface Pro.

Padded tablet compartment fits up to a 12.9-inch iPad or similarly-sized tablet.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins January 16, 2020.



About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at "Our Story” on the company's website. San Francisco, CA, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, kicks off the new year with the new handcrafted Mezzo Laptop Backpack . With its tapered shape and small frame, the modern Mezzo Backpack is ideal for carrying a laptop, tablet, and other office gear along with after-work gym garb. Through January 10, WaterField will send early adopters a complimentary Tech Pocket ($49) and let them choose either a self-finding magnetic Fidlock® clasp or a performance-grade paragliding buckle to secure the Mezzo’s gorgeous full-grain leather front pocket.Ideal for daily use, the 14.5-liter streamlined Mezzo Laptop Backpack includes padded laptop and tablet compartments, large water-bottle pockets on either side, and a front, pleated pocket inspired by old-world saddle pouches for quick access items. A thick leather bottom enhances durability so the backpack can take a beating, while breathable cushioning on the rear and the shoulder straps ensure that the wearer’s back and shoulders don’t.“I love the Mezzo’s clean lines,” said company owner, Gary Waterfield. “It keeps its great shape whether full or empty but still compresses to fit into a gym locker or under an airline seat. The premium leather accents make it suitable for any office environment.”Mezzo Backpack features:• Full-grain leather on black ballistic nylon or tan waxed canvas.• Plush, padded compartments cushion a 16-inch laptop and 13-inch tablet.• Interior zippered pocket secures valuables.• Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior for increased visibility.• Waterproof zipper secures main compartment and maintains clean lines.• Expandable front saddle pocket includes interior organization pockets and a key clip.• Pocket closes with full-grain leather flap secured by either a self-finding magnetic Fidlock® clasp or performance-grade paragliding buckle. (Orders received after January 10 will come with the most popular pre-ordered clasp.)• Two large water-bottle-sized pockets flank the bag.• Rear panel slides over wheeled-suitcase handle for easy airport navigation.• Full-grain leather bottom enhances durability.• Rear and bottom foam padding prevents sagging and helps bag maintain its shape.• Ergonomic shoulder straps and rear of bag lined with breathable mesh padding to enhance comfort and airflow.• Comfortable leather-wrapped handle facilitates an easy grab-and-go.Tech Pocket features:• Tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon removable pouch acts as an additional pocket to stow an Apple Pencil or Surface Pen, adapters, cords, dongles, a smartphone and more.• Super-soft, almost cashmere-like interior padding.• Two interior organizational pockets.• Silent, snap-shut, magnetic closure.• Exterior pocket closes with YKK self-locking zipper.The mid-sized Mezzo Laptop Backpack rounds out WaterField’s diverse line of exceptional backpacks, falling between the Sutter Slim Backpack for just the essentials and the overnight-ready Bolt Backpack and Pro Executive Laptop Backpacks.Availability & PricingThe Mezzo BackpackPrice: $299One size: 15.5 x 11.25 x 1.5 to 6 (tapered) inches; 14.5-liter capacity; Ballistic—2.4 lbs.; Canvas—2.9 lbs.Colors and materials: tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather panel.Padded laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or 15-inch Surface Pro.Padded tablet compartment fits up to a 12.9-inch iPad or similarly-sized tablet.Pre-order now. Shipping begins January 16, 2020.About WaterField DesignsWaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at "Our Story” on the company's website.