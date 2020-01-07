Press Releases Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts - Over 110 Former Brightwood College Students Graduate From X-Ray Technician Program Without Losing Time or Increasing Tuition Costs





Veronica Lopez was one such student, only ten months away from completing her



James Murrell, Dean of Imaging, was left feeling powerless to address his students’ all-too-real concerns. While some programs were shifted to nearby schools, others such as Radiologic Technology and



Murrell had the programmatic documents, nationally recognized faculty, a maximum 8-year accreditation from the Joint Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), and most importantly, 110 students from two programs who wanted to complete what they started.



So it was serendipity when Dr. Ted Vanderlaan, Vice President of Innovation and Strategy for Gurnick Academy, called Murrell about the programs and students. Gurnick Academy’s C-Suite staff performed a quick interview process, hiring Murrell and his team.



With the new campus and staff in place, 110 Limited X-Ray Technician students were not only able to complete their programs but on time and at the cost originally promised by Brightwood College. 78 students would proudly walk the stage on Tuesday, November 21, 2019 in front of their families and friends.



RT student Ruba Khalil praised, “I am glad Gurnick Academy accepted us. No other school would allow students from Brightwood College to finish our program without repeating multiple courses at thousands of dollars. We were allowed to finish our program where we left off. They [Gurnick Academy] matched the same tuition that the former school charged.”



Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private academy offering quality allied-health and nursing programs operating 6 campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. Gurnick offers medical and nursing programs including Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ultrasound Technology, Radiologic Technology, MRI Technology, Phlebotomy Technician, Psychiatric Technician, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assistant Program. Gurnick is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau for Health Education Schools (



To learn more about the Los Angeles Area Campus, please visit gurnick.edu.



For Further Information:

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts – Los Angeles Campus

15400 Sherman Way, Suite 201

Van Nuys, CA 91406

747.200.4567 Van Nuys, CA, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On December 5, 2018, it came as a great shock to hundreds of students and dozens of faculty and staff who learned that Brightwood College (formerly Kaplan College) would be closing down and 75 campuses would shutter without warning, including their Los Angeles campus. With growing angst about college loans and student debt in this country, it brought a real fear about what would happen to the tuition payments of these students.Veronica Lopez was one such student, only ten months away from completing her A.S. degree in Radiologic Technology program . “We wanted someone to blame, even though we knew no one on our campus was responsible. We didn’t know who to direct our anger at.”James Murrell, Dean of Imaging, was left feeling powerless to address his students’ all-too-real concerns. While some programs were shifted to nearby schools, others such as Radiologic Technology and Limited X-Ray Technician were more difficult to move due to complex accreditation requirements and State of California Laws.Murrell had the programmatic documents, nationally recognized faculty, a maximum 8-year accreditation from the Joint Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), and most importantly, 110 students from two programs who wanted to complete what they started.So it was serendipity when Dr. Ted Vanderlaan, Vice President of Innovation and Strategy for Gurnick Academy, called Murrell about the programs and students. Gurnick Academy’s C-Suite staff performed a quick interview process, hiring Murrell and his team.With the new campus and staff in place, 110 Limited X-Ray Technician students were not only able to complete their programs but on time and at the cost originally promised by Brightwood College. 78 students would proudly walk the stage on Tuesday, November 21, 2019 in front of their families and friends.RT student Ruba Khalil praised, “I am glad Gurnick Academy accepted us. No other school would allow students from Brightwood College to finish our program without repeating multiple courses at thousands of dollars. We were allowed to finish our program where we left off. They [Gurnick Academy] matched the same tuition that the former school charged.”Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private academy offering quality allied-health and nursing programs operating 6 campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. Gurnick offers medical and nursing programs including Vocational Nurse (LVN), Ultrasound Technology, Radiologic Technology, MRI Technology, Phlebotomy Technician, Psychiatric Technician, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assistant Program. Gurnick is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau for Health Education Schools ( ABHES ).To learn more about the Los Angeles Area Campus, please visit gurnick.edu.For Further Information:Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts – Los Angeles Campus15400 Sherman Way, Suite 201Van Nuys, CA 91406747.200.4567 Contact Information Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

Christy Walston

650.351.7290



gurnick.edu



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts