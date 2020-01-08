Bahamas Haus Debuts with Coastal Views from the Art Fair on the Water

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Art Fort Lauderdale Press Release Share Blog

Art Fort Lauderdale, presents Bahamas Haus, with a focus on contemporary art, Junkanoo culture and the significant Caribbean art influences from the Bahamas in a dedicated home within the waterway-based Art Fair.





In addition to waived fees for contributing artists and gallery partners, Art For Lauderdale will donate 10% of the art proceeds from Bahamas Haus to the rebuilding and art therapy efforts of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, an orphanage and refuge for children in Freeport, recently flooded and forced to evacuate during Hurricane Dorian.



Curated by local arts writer and collaborator Jennifer Nayak, Bahamas Haus promotes the theme, Resiliency of the Bahamian Spirit. Telling a visual story of faith and inspiration, Bahamas Haus at Art Fort Lauderdale presents a range of mediums, including newly created, post-Hurricane Dorian recovery artwork by the most recognizable contemporary artists and galleries from Grand Bahama, Nassau and the USA.



“I want to provide collectors with little treasures they wouldn’t find unless they had their own local guide to the important work created in the Bahamas. Promoting Port Lucaya and Nassau gallery owners, with studios people can visit; educates an audience that’s already available and interested in experiencing Bahamian culture. When you know something more about the culture, it brings you closer to the islands we already love. Creating long term interest for investment pieces, promoting cultural tourism between both coasts. There’s more than one reason to love the Bahamas, for me it’s the people and the art,” says Jennifer Nayak, Curator Bahamas Haus.



Guests of the four-day, curated, waterway art and design tour includes multiple stops at luxury properties along the Intracoastal. Once at Bahamas Haus, guests will discover Bahamian culture room-by-room filled with art, visiting Professorial lectures on Junkanoo art history and costume making, Meet the Artist introductions, and personalized art book signing, highlighted by live Junkanoo music.



Collectors will discover the work of the established studio, museum and emerging artists, including Laurie Tuchel: American born female painter; recently hosted group & solo show at National Gallery of Bahamas, Nassau. 2019. Tuchel resides in Grand Bahama, UK and US. She is currently working on a series Day in the Life of local scenes and portraits of everyday life in Grand Bahama. Tuchel is a prominent curator and emerging fine artist with upcoming gallery shows in New England and New Mexico. Finally, Matthew Wildgoose: the owner of Port Lucaya studio It Is What It Is (IIWII), teacher and celebrity favourite fine artist, Matt Wildgoose works on canvas with compelling portraits of recognizable influencers of Caribbean culture.



Notable author honoured artist, Chantal E Y will be attending the destination Art Fair with limited edition book signing and newly created piece. Chantal E Y Bethel, an interdisciplinary author, artist and sculptor. Working from her home studio in Freeport, Bethel actively shows in galleries and regional museums across the USA, Canada and Caribbean. She is an awarded, recognized artist with pieces included in permanent collections of National Art Gallery of the Bahamas, and many private and international corporate collections.



Promoting her recent art book, "Beyond The Surface, Art: Discovery, Healing and Transformation," with featured essays by contributing art writers and curators. Bethel has created new artwork exclusively for Bahamas Haus and offering signed, limited edition books.



Art Fort Lauderdale provides a weekend of targeted arts engagement introducing Floribbean art and culture to a demographic with multiple vested interests in the Bahamas and the South Florida lifestyle.



Meet the Curator: Jennifer Nayak

Also known as @LasOlasLocal, Jennifer is an indie curator of sponsored arts events, connecting commerce and culture. Jennifer is the arts & culture editor with Las Olas Boulevard and Isles Magazine and brand ambassador for Miami-based, wellness lifestyle brand Therafitshoe. She has curated contemporary art, food and community events since 2007. Jennifer is a natural, cultural ambassador with a personal and emotional connection to The Bahamas Haus project. A native of Florida, Jennifer lives in both Fort Lauderdale and Grand Bahama with her husband, Andre Feldman of Argus Advisors and their children.



Meet the Artists & Gallery Owners:



Mixed Media and Fine Arts Canvas:

Laurie Tuchel, Studio Artist

Matthew Wildgoose, Owner (Is What It Is Gallery)

Claudette Dean, artist, rebuilding private gallery in 2020

Paula Farrington, artist

Greg Farrington, artist

Caroline Anderson, artist

Jennifer Williams Wiegand, artist,

Del Foxton, artist, Owner (Adagio Art Gallery)



Ceramics:

Lisa Correll, Potter/Ceramicist/Owner (Coastal Mojo Gallery)



Photography:

Alessandro Sarno, Lyndah Wells



Art Books & Authors:

Chantal E Y Bethel: Beyond the Surface, Art: Discovery, Healing and Transformation

Alessandro Sarno: Eluthera: The Garden of Freedom



About Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



http://www.artftlauderdale.com



