2-Time Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Announces 2020 “Life, Love, & Lock Up” Book Signing Tour


Atlanta, GA, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Lovett is excited to reveal the dates to her “Life, Love, & Lock Up” 2020 tour. Already an “Amazon Bestseller,” highly anticipated follow up book to “Life, Love, & Lock Up-We Got Work to Do,” has created a vast demand for Lovett to do appearances and book signings. She offers, “Life, Love, & Lock Up~My Pain Became My Character,” picks up where volume 1 leaves off but from the male point of view.” Lovett continues, “Women are not the only victims when it comes to abuse. I learned while on tour with my first book, many men suffer in silence. They are embarrassed to share their experiences related to physical, mental, or emotional mistreatment because society many times portray men as weak if they cry or report it. My goal with this project is to have men tell their experiences, while hopefully helping others.”

“Life, Love, & Lock Up~My Pain Became My Character” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and all other book purchasing platforms. Follow Michelle Lovett: Instagram and Twitter: @memeallover2.

Tour Schedule

1/7/2020 - Highly Unique Radio (www.highlyuniqueradio.com)
1/8/2020 - Macon, GA (location TBA)
1/12/2020 - Augusta, GA: 722 Broad Street, Augusta, GA. Brunch 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (book signing immediately following)
1/18/2020 - Florida City, Florida (location TBA). Immediately following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.
1/19/2020-1/22/2020 Covenant Baptist Church, 1055 N.W. 6th Avenue, Florida City, Florida.
1/22/2020-1/28/2020 Calvary Baptist Church, 719 Cesar East Chavez Parkway, San Diego, CA, 92113 (Book signing immediately after Sunday service). Additional times TBA.

About Michelle Lovett

Michelle Lovett is an award-winning actor, writer, curator, publisher, radio host, bestselling author, and creator of the series “Life, Love, & Lock.” A Miami native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many major health challenges, doctors once again crushed her spirits, giving her only six months. Three years later, she has proven them wrong again. Lovett says, “Life circumstances have not (and will never) keep me from pursuing my dreams. That's the reason I have become an Amazon bestselling author. Next, I will be an 'A-List' actor and philanthropist. Afterward, who knows what God has planned? But whatever it is, I am ready.”

Contact Information

Michelle Lovett - Author
Life, Love, & Lock Up

Jackie Bush - Vice President of Public Relations
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram and Twitter: @gjjpr_
213.924.9204
