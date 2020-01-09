Press Releases Atheneum Collective Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Atheneum Collective: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Learn to Thrive as a Media Planner: Atheneum Collective Launches Fundamentals of Media Planning with Tanya Zhuk





With the increase of advertising and marketing opportunities and evermore the competition for consumers’ wallets, it’s important for advertisers to develop the skills needed to ensure a successful campaign, with the highest return on investment possible.



“I created this course because I wish someone took the time to teach me this content when I was a young media planner,” explained Zhuk. “There are many on-the-job training opportunities, and knowing the fundamentals are key.”



This 12-video course is designed for both individuals and teams within the marketing industry who are looking to learn about media planning for the first time or fine-tune the skills they have already achieved.



Once the class has been completed, you can expect to have learned:



- How to create the client brief

- How to find the right audience

- Research and competitive analysis

- Creating the strategic approach

- Interagency and client process for communications and briefings

- Channel planning and measurement

- Creating Request for Proposals (RFP’s)

- Creating and presenting the final plan



The course also includes a refined resource guide equipped with templates for media planning, unlimited access to all course materials (including video), Atheneum Collective’s private Facebook entry for ongoing networking and discussions, additional lesson updates as strategies evolve, and the opportunity to meet ask questions with Zhuk. At a modest price of $149.99, this course is an affordable investment towards expanding strategies toolbox. Enrollment for the course begins today.



About Atheneum Collective

Atheneum Collective is a collaborative marketplace of highly reputable thought leaders in marketing, advertising, media, and emerging technologies who are dedicated to empowering individuals and companies to grow by sharing their knowledge. We offer a customizable professional learning experience designed to enhance your education and career development, whether you are at the point of job entry, looking to advance your career, or change career paths altogether.



About Tanya Zhuk

Tanya Zhuk has over ten years of ad agency and publisher/entertainment experience. She has spent most of her career working for major media and advertising agencies in Los Angeles and New York. Her last experience was a culmination of many years of planning and buying where she led the integrated team for Amazon Studios, launching campaigns for their robust streaming and theatrical business. Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Atheneum Collective, dubbed the “Master Class of advertising and marketing,” is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Digital Marketing Executive and media planning expert, Tanya Zhuk, for the launch of its Fundamentals of Media Planning course With the increase of advertising and marketing opportunities and evermore the competition for consumers’ wallets, it’s important for advertisers to develop the skills needed to ensure a successful campaign, with the highest return on investment possible.“I created this course because I wish someone took the time to teach me this content when I was a young media planner,” explained Zhuk. “There are many on-the-job training opportunities, and knowing the fundamentals are key.”This 12-video course is designed for both individuals and teams within the marketing industry who are looking to learn about media planning for the first time or fine-tune the skills they have already achieved.Once the class has been completed, you can expect to have learned:- How to create the client brief- How to find the right audience- Research and competitive analysis- Creating the strategic approach- Interagency and client process for communications and briefings- Channel planning and measurement- Creating Request for Proposals (RFP’s)- Creating and presenting the final planThe course also includes a refined resource guide equipped with templates for media planning, unlimited access to all course materials (including video), Atheneum Collective’s private Facebook entry for ongoing networking and discussions, additional lesson updates as strategies evolve, and the opportunity to meet ask questions with Zhuk. At a modest price of $149.99, this course is an affordable investment towards expanding strategies toolbox. Enrollment for the course begins today.About Atheneum CollectiveAtheneum Collective is a collaborative marketplace of highly reputable thought leaders in marketing, advertising, media, and emerging technologies who are dedicated to empowering individuals and companies to grow by sharing their knowledge. We offer a customizable professional learning experience designed to enhance your education and career development, whether you are at the point of job entry, looking to advance your career, or change career paths altogether.About Tanya ZhukTanya Zhuk has over ten years of ad agency and publisher/entertainment experience. She has spent most of her career working for major media and advertising agencies in Los Angeles and New York. Her last experience was a culmination of many years of planning and buying where she led the integrated team for Amazon Studios, launching campaigns for their robust streaming and theatrical business. Contact Information Hope Creative

Emily Johnston

213-220-8294



https://hopecreative.co/

Lisa Solomon, lisa@atheneumcollective.com

Attached Files Fundamentals of Media Planning - Press Release Filename: FundamentalsofMediaPlanning.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Atheneum Collective