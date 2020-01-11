Press Releases Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Charlotte High School Boys Soccer: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Coach Greg Winkler Reaches 300 Career Wins

Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce that head coach Greg Winkler has reached 300 career wins.





Charlotte High School senior starting goal keeper Gavin Pennell stated, “...It took coach Winkler only a year to turn us into what could be a historical team. The whole team looks at him like a father, and he treats us as if we’re his own children. Without Coach Winkler, our team wouldn’t be anything like it is today...” Coach Winkler began his high School coaching career in 1998 with the boys soccer team at Fond du Lac High School in Fond du Lac, Wis., departing as the winningest coach in the program’s history with 264 victories over a 17 year career that included a pair of WIAA Sectional Championships in 2004 and 2005. In 2014, Coach Winkler moved to Florida where he has continued to coach boys high school soccer. Coach Winkler joined Charlotte High School coaching staff as the Varsity Boys soccer team head coach in 2018.



About Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer.

Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is a character based High School Soccer program directed and coached by Coach Greg Winkler, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator. A decorated soccer coach in the state of Wisconsin, Winkler was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 and the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, recognizing a coaching career that included more than 400 wins at both the youth and high school levels. In 2018, he was named to the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame, where he enjoyed a 17-year coaching career (1998-2014) that saw him amass the most wins in program history (264). In 2017, he published a revised edition of his 2009 book, “Coaching a Season of Significance,” which has been hailed as “a valuable resource for coaches of any sport” and draws upon Winkler’s vast experiences to aid coaches in overcoming obstacles on their way to a significant season. He is a Certified Athletic Administrator and holds a United States Soccer Federation D License as well as United Soccer Coaches, Premier, Advanced National and National Diplomas.



For more information on Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer please visit the programs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CHS.FIGHTIN.TARPONS.BOYS.SOCCER or on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer to contact Coach Winkler via email at gregwinkler10@gmail.com. Punta Gorda, FL, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Charlotte High School Boys Soccer is pleased to announce that head coach Greg Winkler has reached 300 career wins coaching Boys High School Soccer. On January 8, 2020, Charlotte Tarpon Boys defeated rival Lemon Bay HS 1 - 0 to complete Coach Winkler’s run to 300 wins. "Coach Winkler has been a tremendous addition to our coaching staff at Charlotte. His energy, professionalism and attention to detail has turned our soccer program around. His ability to connect with our student athletes and parents has been pleasure to watch. Looking forward to the next 300 wins," stated Brain Nolan, Charlotte High School Athletic Director.Charlotte High School senior starting goal keeper Gavin Pennell stated, “...It took coach Winkler only a year to turn us into what could be a historical team. The whole team looks at him like a father, and he treats us as if we’re his own children. Without Coach Winkler, our team wouldn’t be anything like it is today...” Coach Winkler began his high School coaching career in 1998 with the boys soccer team at Fond du Lac High School in Fond du Lac, Wis., departing as the winningest coach in the program’s history with 264 victories over a 17 year career that included a pair of WIAA Sectional Championships in 2004 and 2005. In 2014, Coach Winkler moved to Florida where he has continued to coach boys high school soccer. Coach Winkler joined Charlotte High School coaching staff as the Varsity Boys soccer team head coach in 2018.About Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer.Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is a character based High School Soccer program directed and coached by Coach Greg Winkler, with more than 30 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator. A decorated soccer coach in the state of Wisconsin, Winkler was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Association Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015 and the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, recognizing a coaching career that included more than 400 wins at both the youth and high school levels. In 2018, he was named to the Fond du Lac High School Athletic Hall of Fame, where he enjoyed a 17-year coaching career (1998-2014) that saw him amass the most wins in program history (264). In 2017, he published a revised edition of his 2009 book, “Coaching a Season of Significance,” which has been hailed as “a valuable resource for coaches of any sport” and draws upon Winkler’s vast experiences to aid coaches in overcoming obstacles on their way to a significant season. He is a Certified Athletic Administrator and holds a United States Soccer Federation D License as well as United Soccer Coaches, Premier, Advanced National and National Diplomas.For more information on Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer please visit the programs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CHS.FIGHTIN.TARPONS.BOYS.SOCCER or on Twitter https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer to contact Coach Winkler via email at gregwinkler10@gmail.com. Contact Information Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Greg Winkler

920-960-8814



https://twitter.com/Tarponsoccer



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Charlotte High School Boys Soccer