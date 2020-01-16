Fort Behavioral Health Welcomes Jeannette Simmons

Press Releases Fort Behavioral Health Press Release Share Blog

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Fort Behavioral Health and Mission Recovery!” says Simmons. “It is a privilege to work with service members and Veterans. I want them to know how much I appreciate their sacrifice and service to our country by serving them every day in hopes of restoring their health, wellness, and happiness.”



Jeannette Simmons received a B.A. in Psychology from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and an M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Stetson University in Deland, Florida. She is pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Health Care Management and chemical dependency counselor licensure. She is a licensed Professional Counselor in Texas, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the state of Florida, a Board Certified Counselor, and EMDR trained. Herself married to an Army Veteran, Simmons has experience as the administrator of a nonprofit assisted living housing Veterans with disabilities and mental illness, as a Veteran Services Program Manager, and as a Clinical Military Program Director. Simmons brings 18 years of experience working in behavioral health settings to her new role.



Fort Behavioral Health of Fort Worth, Texas offers a full continuum of healthcare services for substance use disorder including medically supervised detox and personalized residential treatment as well as partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) programming for men, women, and adolescent males. They also provide autism and spectrum disorder treatment for adolescents. To schedule an admission or learn more about Mission Recovery contact: 833.469.3678.



