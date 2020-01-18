Digital Asset Firm BEQUANT at Davos 2020 to Further Engage Major Industry

Press Releases BEQUANT Press Release Share Blog

"My 18 years of experience in the financial industry have demonstrated that any product has to be comprehensive and reliable, and that is exactly what we have built and what our clients will attest to. The message we bring to Davos is simple: Digital Assets are here to stay and have shown significant portfolio results as an investment. The industry needs a robust, secure and unified solution – and that is exactly what BEQUANT has delivered," explained BEQUANT CEO George Zarya. London, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 -- BEQUANT CEO George Zarya and team will be deploying to Davos, Switzerland, speaking at various events, including EM Tech on 21 January and the Crypto Valley Summit on 23 January, 2020. Meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum will focus on major industry players, family offices and corporations, as corporate leaders converge on the Swiss mountain enclave to discuss strategy and next steps for the world economy. The move comes as BEQUANT launched its unified product strategy, offering trading, prime brokerage and digital asset custody under one roof – providing the financial industry with a reliable, secure and robust solution for digital asset exposure. "My 18 years of experience in the financial industry have demonstrated that any product has to be comprehensive and reliable, and that is exactly what we have built and what our clients will attest to. The message we bring to Davos is simple: Digital Assets are here to stay and have shown significant portfolio results as an investment. The industry needs a robust, secure and unified solution – and that is exactly what BEQUANT has delivered," explained BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

