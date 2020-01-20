“The Best Rooftop Tents of 2020” Released by Torro Offroad

Over 40 million Americans camp outdoors at least once a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association – but camping outside can sometimes be marred by having to sleep on a cold, hard ground along with having to deal with insects and other repellent ground-based animals. Torro Offroad appears to have surmounted these problems with the October 2019 release of its new hard-shell SkyLux rooftop tents (RTT).





Over 40 million Americans camp outdoors at least once a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association – but camping outside can sometimes be marred by having to sleep on a cold, hard ground along with having to deal with insects and other repellent ground-based animals.



Torro Offroad appears to have surmounted these problems with the October 2019 release of its new hard-shell SkyLux rooftop tents (RTT).



Torro Offload is one of the few companies in the Southeast U.S. to offer premium features and accessories offered standard. Torro Offroad’s new tent launch resulted from the direct influence of its CEO Corey Johnson, a camping enthusiast. He developed the tents so he could induce his wife to go camping with him, as she found camping outdoors on the hard ground a very unappealing prospect.



But when Johnson searched the marketplace for rooftop tents that could allow them to avoid on-the-ground camping, he found only products that failed to meet his exacting standards, or were too costly for the limited value they provided. Loving camping too much to accept the unacceptable, he was then motivated to develop his own, top-quality rooftop tents.



The “exceptional” results are the SkyLux and SkyLux Bantam RTT hard-shell tents, accompanying annex room, awning and custom insulation. The tents feature a NASA-grade honeycomb grid panel and support system capable of comfortably sleeping up to four persons, holding up to 900 pounds, and of fitting on almost any car, truck, or SUV -- all while allowing for quick setup/take-down times, and thus permitting campers “to maximize their time enjoying the outdoors.”



The SkyLux RTT tents’ features also include built-in, inside and outside LED lighting with independent dimmer switches; a King-sized quilted high-density foam mattress; wall-to-wall cold weather insulation; and a 8.5 ft heavy duty telescoping ladder. Other noteworthy features:



- Annex room, awning, and insulation all included (with no additional purchase necessary)

- The SkyLux RTT is just 12.6 inches tall with its aerodynamic hard shell closed

- Heavy duty waterproof zippers that prevent water leaks and saturation



A smaller SkyLux RTT model has also just been released - the SkyLux Bantam RTT - that offers the same major accessories and features as the larger SkyLux model.



“These SkyLux RTT tents are standouts because they provide the maximum level of comfort features, and just as importantly, they offer an unmatched value compared to other RTTs on the market. My desire for something much better than what was on the market sparked this labor of love, and the joy of hearing how excited customers are keeps me going,” says Torro Offroad’s Johnson.



For more information on the new SkyLux RTT tents, which offer a 100-percent 90-day money-back guarantee, please visit Annandale, VA, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Unmatched Value”; “Maximum Level of Comfort Features”Over 40 million Americans camp outdoors at least once a year, according to the Outdoor Industry Association – but camping outside can sometimes be marred by having to sleep on a cold, hard ground along with having to deal with insects and other repellent ground-based animals.Torro Offroad appears to have surmounted these problems with the October 2019 release of its new hard-shell SkyLux rooftop tents (RTT).Torro Offload is one of the few companies in the Southeast U.S. to offer premium features and accessories offered standard. Torro Offroad’s new tent launch resulted from the direct influence of its CEO Corey Johnson, a camping enthusiast. He developed the tents so he could induce his wife to go camping with him, as she found camping outdoors on the hard ground a very unappealing prospect.But when Johnson searched the marketplace for rooftop tents that could allow them to avoid on-the-ground camping, he found only products that failed to meet his exacting standards, or were too costly for the limited value they provided. Loving camping too much to accept the unacceptable, he was then motivated to develop his own, top-quality rooftop tents.The “exceptional” results are the SkyLux and SkyLux Bantam RTT hard-shell tents, accompanying annex room, awning and custom insulation. The tents feature a NASA-grade honeycomb grid panel and support system capable of comfortably sleeping up to four persons, holding up to 900 pounds, and of fitting on almost any car, truck, or SUV -- all while allowing for quick setup/take-down times, and thus permitting campers “to maximize their time enjoying the outdoors.”The SkyLux RTT tents’ features also include built-in, inside and outside LED lighting with independent dimmer switches; a King-sized quilted high-density foam mattress; wall-to-wall cold weather insulation; and a 8.5 ft heavy duty telescoping ladder. Other noteworthy features:- Annex room, awning, and insulation all included (with no additional purchase necessary)- The SkyLux RTT is just 12.6 inches tall with its aerodynamic hard shell closed- Heavy duty waterproof zippers that prevent water leaks and saturationA smaller SkyLux RTT model has also just been released - the SkyLux Bantam RTT - that offers the same major accessories and features as the larger SkyLux model.“These SkyLux RTT tents are standouts because they provide the maximum level of comfort features, and just as importantly, they offer an unmatched value compared to other RTTs on the market. My desire for something much better than what was on the market sparked this labor of love, and the joy of hearing how excited customers are keeps me going,” says Torro Offroad’s Johnson.For more information on the new SkyLux RTT tents, which offer a 100-percent 90-day money-back guarantee, please visit here.