Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Top100 Registry Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Top100 Registry Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, 2019 Humanitarian of the Year and Founder of Robowatch LLC, Sits Down Again with the Top 100 Registry Inc. for a Spotlight Interview

The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, sits down with Daniel Houle for a second Spotlight Interview discussing his life and career. In September 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Humanitarian of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.





The Hon. Layman was the very first person in his family to attend college. In 1968, he was awarded an Associate of Science (AS) degree in Life Science, from Lake Michigan College. The same year, he won a Michigan Public Junior College Transfer Scholarship to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1971, he received an Interdepartmental B.S. with Distinction, in Anthropology - Zoology, from the University of Michigan. From 1971 to 1972, Layman was employed as a Histological Technician in the Department of Neuropathology, at the University of Michigan Medical School. From 1972 to 1974, he was attending classes and serving as a Teaching Fellow, in the Physiology Department of the U of M Medical School, for which he was awarded an MS, in 1974.



From Fall of 1974 to Spring of 1975, Dr. Layman was hired under the Federal CETA Program, for one year, as an Instructor in the Biology Department, at Lake Superior State College. A major career achievement occurred in the Fall of 1975. It was then, that Dr. Layman was hired as a full-time, permanent Instructor in the Natural Science Department of Joliet Junior College, Joliet, Illinois. He taught Human Anatomy & Physiology, and Medical Terminology, for 32 years full-time, before retiring in 2007. He then returned and taught part-time, from 2008 to 2010. While employed, he wrote six textbooks in his field, was selected as a Notable Author by Text and Academic Authors, and served as a Council Member on their Governing Board.



While he was still teaching at Joliet Junior College, Dr. Layman ardently kept going and going for more schooling. In 1979, he received an Ed.S. (Educational Specialist) degree in Physiology and Health Science, from Ball State University. Dale received his first Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, in Health and Safety Studies, in 1986. In 2003, Dr. Layman received both a second Ph.D., as well as a Grand Ph.D. in Medicine, from the Academie Europeenne D'Informatisation (AEI) and the World Information Distributed University (WIDU). He also holds a Full Professorship in the World Information Distributed University, located in Brussels, Belgium. "Prof. Dale Pierre Layman is the First Grand Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine in the USA," the Grand Doctor's Committee stated. Grand PhD Vorontsov (under Secretary-General of the United Nations), also noted that, "He was the first, who has formulated the global problem: From Homo Sapiens to Robo Sapiens, and he has grounded a danger of this potentially irreversible process to Natural Man."



Dr. Layman has received numerous published accolades over the years, and his biography has appeared in many Who's Who-type publications. For example, in 2018, he was the Cover Feature for the Top 100 Registry of Business Leaders and Professionals. On the cover, he was shown falling into a Deep Black Hole in Cyberspace, clutching a human skull in his right hand, and The Great 2045 "Robo-" Death Clock in his left hand. He implored, "Please Help Us Save Mankind!" This was followed by his 2019 Cover Feature for this distinguished publication, where he was dressed in costume as Elad, the Extra-terrestrial, who begged, "Please Help Us Save Mankind!!!" Elad (Dr. Layman's alter-ego) was praised as Humanitarian Of The Year, and he was featured in a video from the Top 100. Now, in the Year 2020, Layman also appears in a longer video, including Elad, who tells his Tale of Woe, as he is the last surviving member of his race, from the robot-dead Planet, Terra. Additionally, he will be the 2020 Cover Feature.



Most recently, Dr. Layman attended the 40th Annual Economic Outlook (January 22, 2020), sponsored by The Executives' Club of Chicago, at the Hyatt Regency hotel. Before the program, Dr. Layman approached many other attendees and passed out his business cards, while holding up that very morning's issue of USA Today. The front of the Money section flashed this article by Edward Baig: "AI - - 2020 and Beyond: Where AI Is Going." One quote from the article states, "What pretty much everyone agrees on is that AI will make a profound difference through the next decade and beyond, during which we may see a further blurring between human and machine."



Dr. Layman has been taking additional classes at Joliet Junior College - trying to become a polymath - while also earning a second membership in Phi Theta Kappa.



Watch Dr. Layman's Full Interview Here Joliet, IL, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Honorable Dr. Dale Pierre Layman, AS, BS, MS, EdS, PhD #1, PhD #2, Grand PhD in Medicine, MOIF, FABI, DG, DDG, LPIBA, IOM, AdVMed, AGE, is the Founder and President of Robowatch, LLC. (The website is at www.robowatch.info) Robowatch is an international non-profit group whose main purpose is to keep a watchful human eye on the fast-moving developments occurring in the fields of robotics, computing and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) industries.The Hon. Layman was the very first person in his family to attend college. In 1968, he was awarded an Associate of Science (AS) degree in Life Science, from Lake Michigan College. The same year, he won a Michigan Public Junior College Transfer Scholarship to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1971, he received an Interdepartmental B.S. with Distinction, in Anthropology - Zoology, from the University of Michigan. From 1971 to 1972, Layman was employed as a Histological Technician in the Department of Neuropathology, at the University of Michigan Medical School. From 1972 to 1974, he was attending classes and serving as a Teaching Fellow, in the Physiology Department of the U of M Medical School, for which he was awarded an MS, in 1974.From Fall of 1974 to Spring of 1975, Dr. Layman was hired under the Federal CETA Program, for one year, as an Instructor in the Biology Department, at Lake Superior State College. A major career achievement occurred in the Fall of 1975. It was then, that Dr. Layman was hired as a full-time, permanent Instructor in the Natural Science Department of Joliet Junior College, Joliet, Illinois. He taught Human Anatomy & Physiology, and Medical Terminology, for 32 years full-time, before retiring in 2007. He then returned and taught part-time, from 2008 to 2010. While employed, he wrote six textbooks in his field, was selected as a Notable Author by Text and Academic Authors, and served as a Council Member on their Governing Board.While he was still teaching at Joliet Junior College, Dr. Layman ardently kept going and going for more schooling. In 1979, he received an Ed.S. (Educational Specialist) degree in Physiology and Health Science, from Ball State University. Dale received his first Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, in Health and Safety Studies, in 1986. In 2003, Dr. Layman received both a second Ph.D., as well as a Grand Ph.D. in Medicine, from the Academie Europeenne D'Informatisation (AEI) and the World Information Distributed University (WIDU). He also holds a Full Professorship in the World Information Distributed University, located in Brussels, Belgium. "Prof. Dale Pierre Layman is the First Grand Doctor of Philosophy in Medicine in the USA," the Grand Doctor's Committee stated. Grand PhD Vorontsov (under Secretary-General of the United Nations), also noted that, "He was the first, who has formulated the global problem: From Homo Sapiens to Robo Sapiens, and he has grounded a danger of this potentially irreversible process to Natural Man."Dr. Layman has received numerous published accolades over the years, and his biography has appeared in many Who's Who-type publications. For example, in 2018, he was the Cover Feature for the Top 100 Registry of Business Leaders and Professionals. On the cover, he was shown falling into a Deep Black Hole in Cyberspace, clutching a human skull in his right hand, and The Great 2045 "Robo-" Death Clock in his left hand. He implored, "Please Help Us Save Mankind!" This was followed by his 2019 Cover Feature for this distinguished publication, where he was dressed in costume as Elad, the Extra-terrestrial, who begged, "Please Help Us Save Mankind!!!" Elad (Dr. Layman's alter-ego) was praised as Humanitarian Of The Year, and he was featured in a video from the Top 100. Now, in the Year 2020, Layman also appears in a longer video, including Elad, who tells his Tale of Woe, as he is the last surviving member of his race, from the robot-dead Planet, Terra. Additionally, he will be the 2020 Cover Feature.Most recently, Dr. Layman attended the 40th Annual Economic Outlook (January 22, 2020), sponsored by The Executives' Club of Chicago, at the Hyatt Regency hotel. Before the program, Dr. Layman approached many other attendees and passed out his business cards, while holding up that very morning's issue of USA Today. The front of the Money section flashed this article by Edward Baig: "AI - - 2020 and Beyond: Where AI Is Going." One quote from the article states, "What pretty much everyone agrees on is that AI will make a profound difference through the next decade and beyond, during which we may see a further blurring between human and machine."Dr. Layman has been taking additional classes at Joliet Junior College - trying to become a polymath - while also earning a second membership in Phi Theta Kappa. Contact Information Top 100 Registry Inc.

David Lerner

855-785-2514



www.top100registry.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Top100 Registry Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend