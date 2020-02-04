Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Michele Briscoe Showcased on the Back Cover of the Spring 2020 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Michele Briscoe

Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship.



Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business. In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes their MicroLife Nutritionals. For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.



Michele Briscoe has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized.) She was honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Ms. Briscoe was recently celebrated with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio®. This radio program is comprised of recorded audio interviews that give the person the opportunity to convey their message or story. It increases exposure and market reach and is promoted through social media.



Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company. In her spare time, Michele enjoys family activities and relaxing.



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Brooklyn, NY, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York is being showcased on the back cover of the Spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of real estate investment, city transit and multilevel marketing. P.O.W.E.R Magazine is a quarterly professional women’s magazine which features and highlights celebrities and professional women in a variety of industries.About Michele BriscoeMichele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship.Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business. In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes their MicroLife Nutritionals. For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.Michele Briscoe has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized.) She was honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Ms. Briscoe was recently celebrated with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio®. This radio program is comprised of recorded audio interviews that give the person the opportunity to convey their message or story. It increases exposure and market reach and is promoted through social media.Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company. In her spare time, Michele enjoys family activities and relaxing.About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized