Spine Care Technologies Inc. to Attend Arab Health2020 in Dubai, UAE

info@sctny.us Hauppauge, NY, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spine Care Technologies Inc., headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, is pleased to announce that its seasoned Sales Team and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roland Kiser, are travelling to attend the annual Arab Health2020 Exhibition held in Dubai, UAE on January 27 through January 30 and will feature the Extentrac® Elite at the Rashid Hall Booth R.N19. Visitors will experience the treatment capabilities of the Extentrac® Elite under the experienced hands of trained clinicians.About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.comMedia Contacts:Public RelationsSpine Care Technologies, Inc.info@sctny.us