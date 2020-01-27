PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Spine Care Technologies

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Spine Care Technologies: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Spine Care Technologies Inc. to Attend Arab Health2020 in Dubai, UAE


Announcement about Spine Care Technologies' participation in the Arab Health2020 Exhibition in Dubai.

Hauppauge, NY, January 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Spine Care Technologies Inc., headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, is pleased to announce that its seasoned Sales Team and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roland Kiser, are travelling to attend the annual Arab Health2020 Exhibition held in Dubai, UAE on January 27 through January 30 and will feature the Extentrac® Elite at the Rashid Hall Booth R.N19. Visitors will experience the treatment capabilities of the Extentrac® Elite under the experienced hands of trained clinicians.

About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.com

Media Contacts:
Public Relations
Spine Care Technologies, Inc.
info@sctny.us
Contact Information
Spine Care Technologies, Inc.
Roland Kiser
877-398-3687
Contact
https://www.spinecaretechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spine Care Technologies
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help