Mike Johnson and Antelope Valley Ford Celebrate 40 Years of Service in Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Ford has served the residents of Antelope Valley for 40 years. President and owner, Mike Johnson owns and operates Antelope Valley Lincoln, Antelope Valley Mazda and Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center located in the Lancaster Auto Mall. Lancaster, CA, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mike Johnson celebrated 40 years with Ford in the Antelope Valley on Oct. 29, 2019. Johnson alongside family, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and friends celebrated the 40th anniversary on Oct. 22, 2019 at Antelope Valley Ford. At the event Johnson was recognized by the California Legislature Assembly, the California Senate, The County of Los Angeles, The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club for his service to the community.Johnson worked his way up from salesman to sales and finance manager before becoming a dealer on Oct. 29, 1979 when he partnered with Bob Crown and Steve Shuken at Lancaster Ford. Johnson later bought out his partners in 1982, and in 1985 he moved his operation and renamed it Johnson Ford. After several years as Johnson Ford, Johnson moved to the current location in the Lancaster Auto Mall and renamed his business Antelope Valley Ford.About Antelope Valley FordAntelope Valley Ford has served the residents of Antelope Valley for 40 years. President and owner, Mike Johnson owns and operates Antelope Valley Lincoln, Antelope Valley Mazda and Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center located in the Lancaster Auto Mall. Contact Information Antelope Valley Ford

Tracy Braken

310.697.3706



http://pacificcoastadvertising.com/



