David Senlin Lee Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

About David Senlin Lee

David Senlin Lee is the Chairman of Cortelco, an international manufacturing company producing and distributing a variety of telecommunications devices and other products for the home and business in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Lee is responsible for advising and consulting.



After obtaining an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from North Dakota State University in 1962, David received an Hon. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Montana State University in 1993. Mr. Lee led the team that perfected the daisywheel printer. He was instrumental in taking numerous companies IPO. Mr. Lee is proud to have served as an advisor to 3 presidents - as a trade policy and negotiations advisor for 2 presidents and was a member of the President’s Council on the 21st Century Workforce.



Mr. Lee was honored with President Bush's Asian/Pacific Heritage Award in 1992 and the Albert Einstein Technology Medal for Entrepreneurship Award in 1999. He is Regent Emeritus for the University of California. He received the President Obama Volunteer Service Award. David is affiliated with Monte Jade, the A.A.M.A. and the Chinese Institute of Engineers. In his spare time he enjoys traveling to Asia, meeting new people and spending time with his family.



