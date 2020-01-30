Bobby Moss Joins Midcoast Properties, Inc.





Bobby can be reached at (864) 569-2786, and at bobby@midcoastproperties.com Hilton Head Island, SC, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc., is pleased to announce that Bobby Moss has joined the team as an Associate. Bobby is a licensed real estate professional in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. After 25 years of delivering optimized solutions to his clients as an IT professional, Bobby transitioned to commercial real estate investing and sales where he could apply his consulting, sales, and management skills. Bobby’s commercial real estate experience includes a focus on both self storage facilities and manufactured housing communities.Bobby is a native of western North Carolina and currently resides in upstate South Carolina. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Furman University.Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. is excited to have Bobby as an addition to their sales team.Bobby can be reached at (864) 569-2786, and at bobby@midcoastproperties.com