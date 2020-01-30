PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Midcoast Properties, Inc

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Bobby Moss Joins Midcoast Properties, Inc.


Bobby Moss Joins Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc., is pleased to announce that Bobby Moss has joined the team as an Associate. Bobby is a licensed real estate professional in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. After 25 years of delivering optimized solutions to his clients as an IT professional, Bobby transitioned to commercial real estate investing and sales where he could apply his consulting, sales, and management skills. Bobby’s commercial real estate experience includes a focus on both self storage facilities and manufactured housing communities.

Bobby is a native of western North Carolina and currently resides in upstate South Carolina. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Furman University.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. is excited to have Bobby as an addition to their sales team.

Bobby can be reached at (864) 569-2786, and at bobby@midcoastproperties.com
Contact Information
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
Contact
www.midcoastproperties.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help