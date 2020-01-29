Leading Fine Art Company Black Sand Publishing Announces Hawaii Call for Artists

Press Releases Black Sand Publishing Inc. Press Release Share Blog

This call is an online, open-competition opportunity to allow Hawaii artists to apply to have their art curated, represented, and sold at the Hankyu Umeda Hawaii Fair, occurring this summer (July 8-20, 2020) in Osaka, Japan





The open, online Call For Artists to be held February 1-29, 2020 is hosted by Black Sand Publishing and sponsor Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores. Artists will apply online to submit art images for juried selection, with the judges’ panel to be comprised of notable Hawaii and Japan art and business leaders.



Visual arts are an important part of Hawaii’s culture, and the winners will receive awards ranging from free round trips to Osaka, to Licensing and Representation Agreements to sell their products in Osaka. Selected artists will participate via awarded prizes in the Hankyu Hawaii Fair art show, held July 8-20, 2020 in Osaka.



“This Call For Artists is an important program that will support the Hawaii arts community by providing an opportunity for an unusually large group of Hawaii artists to be recognized and rewarded with publicity and business services that are difficult for most artists to obtain,” said Larry McCarthy, President, Black Sand Publishing. “It will also substantially expand the exposure of Hawaii’s arts to many more people in Japan.”



This Call For Artists is raising awareness and support for the Hawaii art community. Media attention and exposure will further help a culturally important part of Hawaii’s heritage. More information may be found at the Call For Artists web page or by contacting Larry McCarthy at (808) 782-2413 or Larry@BlackSandPublishing.com.



Larry McCarthy

808-536-8660



https://www.blacksandpublishing.com

Attached Files Call For Artists - Press Release Official press release for the Black Sand Publishing "Call For Artists" program. Filename: Black_Sand_Publishing_Call_Fo.pdf

