Patrick Henry College Moot Court Team Wins the National Championship in Appellate Brief Writing

www.phc.edu Purcellville, VA, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A Patrick Henry College team wins the National Championship in Appellate Brief Writing at the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament held at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, LA last month.Congratulations to Emma Shipe and Jacob Smith for winning the National Championship in Appellate Brief Writing as Petitioner, with the highest overall score among the 124 briefs submitted.Additionally, Patrick Henry College qualified a total of 13 teams for Oral Advocacy at the Moot Court National Tournament. Of the 13 teams that qualified, eight were chosen to represent Patrick Henry College at the National Tournament.Three Patrick Henry College teams finished in the top 16 nationally· James and Tyler Dunning· Kyle Ziemnick and Marina Barnes· Andrew Shelton and Emil MeintjesShelton/Meintjes advanced to finish as quarter finalists of a very close round and a split decision. These are outstanding results for a college with an enrollment of only 300 students.Patrick Henry College's Forensics Director, Sue Johnson, congratulates Moot Court Head Coach Peter Kamakawiwoole (PHC, 2008) and Assistant Coach Ben Sayre (PHC, 2010) for their outstanding leadership this year and deeply appreciates the dozens of Patrick Henry College alumni who invested their time and energy in helping the students prepare.Patrick Henry College is a forensics powerhouse with an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 16 AMCA National Tournament Championships in Oral Advocacy—no other college has won more than one—and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA).Director Sue Johnson said, “It is indeed a privilege and an honor to mentor our students, who are an encouragement to coaches as well as to other competitors. Patrick Henry College’s students competed with excellence and accepted the results with class.” An opposing coach shared with Johnson this sentiment: “PHC teams carried themselves as ‘true representatives of the Kingdom’ in both victory and defeat.”Founded in 2000, Patrick Henry College offers a unique classical Christian liberal arts program that combines:· High Academic Rigor· Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding· Unwavering Biblical WorldviewPatrick Henry College alumni have an unparalleled track record of success in forensics, law, and government. Within the last four years, four graduates have clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Alito, Kennedy, and Chief Justice Roberts. Other alumni have become state solicitor generals, argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, and served in the White House in various capacities, including press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence.Visit https://www.phc.edu/forensics to learn more about the Forensics Program at Patrick Henry College.The Students Representing Patrick Henry College at the National Tournament· Riley Anderson | Huntington Beach, CA· David Bainbridge | Liberty, NC· Marina Barnes | Chesapeake, VA· Sarah Brown | Menomonie, WI· Isaac Bock | Indianapolis, IN· Ben Crosby | Burlington, WA· James Dunning | Olympia, WA· Tyler Dunning | Olympia, WA· Thomas Keith | Vero Beach, FL· Emil Meintjes | Frisco, TX· Beckett Millhouse | Purcellville, VA· Elle Reynolds | Ocala, FL· Simon Sefzik | Ferndale, WA· Andrew Shelton | Social Circle, GA· Hope Turner | Tyrone, GA· Kyle Ziemnick | Purcellville, VAPrimary Contact:Stephen Allen, Assistant VP and Director of CommunicationPhone: (540) 441-8722Email: communication@phc.eduwww.phc.edu Contact Information Patrick Henry College

