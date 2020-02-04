JPHomeBuyers Steps in to Help Home Owners Who Need to Sell Fast

For more information, visit Roanoke, VA, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- JPHomeBuyers is a real estate investment firm designed to help people sell their house quickly without the traditional hurdles found in real estate transactions. Unlike listing your house, JPHomeBuyers is the buyer allowing sellers to get cash for their house fast. They have buying representatives in each market they invest in, making it fast and convenient for sellers.At JPHomeBuyers.com the number one priority is to provide a service to sellers who need to sell their house fast for any number of reasons in any situation. A recent seller put it this way, “I can’t imagine anything going smoother than this did. We are just thrilled it was done so quickly. I didn’t even have time to get the house cleared out.”Unlike many house buyers they are readily transparent in how they calculate their offers and they even publish their formula at JPHomeBuyers.com. By doing this they show sellers how they are working for the seller to get the most they can for their house without completing renovations or holding the house for long periods of time while paying holding costs.By showing their figures and how they operate, they are able to show how much sellers will receive when they sell their house. A traditional sale will result in potentially $10’s of thousands being deducted from the sales price. JPHomeBuyers shows the seller what they will get when the house is sold. There are no commissions, no legal costs, no closing costs, no repairs, and no inspections. The contract price is the amount the seller receives.Additionally, selling to JPHomeBuyers eliminates stress and negotiations that are part of the traditional real estate transaction. Once they reach an agreement on the purchase price of the house the seller will be able to relax knowing they are that much closer to cashing their check.JPHomeBuyers has streamlined the process to four easy steps; 1) Sellers submit their information at JPHomeBuyers.com or over the phone. 2) JPHomeBuyers creates a no obligation offer and purchase agreement within 48 hours. 3) A buyer representative completes an in house evaluation at the seller's convenience. 4) Once the evaluation has been completed and the property condition has been verified, the closing is scheduled.They’re not kidding either. Here is another testimonial from a seller they helped sell their house fast. Moroline from Utah said, “I’m just so relieved to have this burden lifted. It was so very worrisome to have a property in another state. And to top it off being able to do the closing from my house without traveling 2000 miles, I didn’t even know that was possible. Thank you so much.”JPHomeBuyers is focused on helping sellers sell their house fast without the stress, costs and traditional hurdles of working through an agent. Their fast, no obligation, transparent offers, set them apart in the real estate investing segment. And they serve the states of Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.For more information, visit jphomebuyers.com . You can see an updated list of the specific of markets and states they operate in at the bottom of their home page.