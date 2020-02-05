Los Angeles Vampire Ball 2020

Press Releases Endless Night Productions Press Release Share Blog

The Endless Night Vampire Ball comes to Los Angeles on February 16, 2020 at the legendary Globe Theatre.





Endless Night hosts sold out vampire costume themed events in Berlin, Paris, New York, Barcelona, Tampa, Las Vegas, Austria, Amsterdam and the main event over Halloween weekend in New Orleans at the House of Blues.



Entertainment and enticements include:



Red Carpet at 9pm for VIP tickets and Emissary guests.

Mainstage DJs Aengel (NYC), V Christ (NYC).

Live musical performance by ORGY at 10:30pm.

Midnight with the Howl by Father Sebastiaan and Patti Negri

Special guest of honor and Hostess Dani Divine (London UK)

Male Tribal bellydance by world famous Bagoas

GoGo dancers by Penny Suicide & the Suicide Girls

Mistress of Ceremonies Diana Dzhaketov

Best Dressed Contest at 12:30am

Bazaar by the Contrary Dame

VIP bags provided by Straight Outta the Coffin & VampFangs

Dungeon and DJs by Batcave LA

Event direction by Faustian Society (Torture Garden LA)

VIP Hostess Johanna Moresco of Cruxshadows

VIP Balcony hosted by Dorian and Cordelia of Submit, Sin, Repeat

Gatekeeper Shariz Cumings

Official event photos provided by WhiskyShotz



EN was touted by TripAdvisor.com as “The #1 Halloween Soiree in the World by TripAdvisor.” and best described as a “Venetian Masquerade Ball meets a Vampire Court, with the Energy of a Rock Concert and the Elegance of a Burlesque Cabaret.”



The theme will be: Anti-Valentine's Day; Bring out your deepest and finest reds.



Dress Code: Victorian, Edwardian, Latex, Ancient Cultures, Baroque, Medieval, Pagan, Elegant gowns, Top hats, Black Tie, Cloaks and Capes. No: Superhero cosplay, Jeans or T-shirts. When in doubt wear all black. Be fabulous and amazing! Fangs, SFX contacts and Legacy Ankhs encouraged but not required.



Tickets and more info: www.endlessnight.com/losangeles



Don't forget other events in the Hollywood Vampire Weekend including the

- Vampire Salon (Fri. Feb. 14 10pm-2am) at the Venue,

- Vampire Bazaar (Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 Noon to 6pm) at Sweet Hollywood

Father Sebastiaan

646-233-3105



www.endlessnight.com



