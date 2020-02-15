PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
I Will Survive, Inc.

Founder of Charity Becomes New Author


Combat Veteran Paratrooper, Anisa Palmer, shares in her new book about finding Purpose with I Will Survive, Inc. in order to help others find theirs.

Atlanta, GA, February 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- I Will Survive, Inc. founded by Combat Veteran Paratrooper, Anisa Palmer, in December 2010 celebrated their 9 year anniversary and want you to celebrate all 2020 by ensuring you complete necessary health screenings and sharing them to help others. To learn more about the charity and how to get involved, visit the website.

In her latest book, Purpose: The Ultimate Climax, Anisa shares what she sees as a guide for igniting purpose by reactivating pain points to achieve the possible. The book's eight chapters are organized to help individuals recognize the important lessons life teaches along the purpose journey to ensure balance and self care take on an important role. Anisa opens chapters by sharing personal stories and lessons that revealed purpose. She then brings an interesting perspective from the battleground as a veteran, inspiring readers to strategically build a life of purpose and listen to universal and spiritual signs to help along the journey. Purpose: The Ultimate Climax provides an orgasmic resource for achieving a life we all desire, a life of purpose, however that may be fulfilled.
Contact Information
Anisa Palmer
404-483-8503
Contact
www.AnisaPalmer.com
www.Instagram.com/OfficialAnisaPalmer

