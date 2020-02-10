Axiom Medical Receives Veteran Hire Employer Recognition Award

Press Releases Axiom Medical Press Release Share Blog

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at The Woodlands, TX, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, has received the “We Hire Vets,” employer recognition award.“Axiom Medical believes that our values as a company start from within, and no one embodies that as much as our veterans. That’s why we’ve taken steps to try to continue the effort of recruiting and hiring veterans,” states Tony De Litta, SHRM-CP, HR Generalist-Recruiting of Axiom Medical."We are fortunate to work for a company that shares a deep commitment to hiring veterans. As we go into 2020, Axiom’s HR team will continue to identify transferable skills that are relevant to our workplace and create an environment that is friendly, not only to our veterans, but to military spouses as well. We love our vets and the special skills they bring to us and are thankful they've selected Axiom Medical as their workplace," said Stacey Bell, SPHR, HR Manager of Axiom Medical.The recognition was awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) and Texas Workforce Solutions. "We Hire Vets" is a component of TWC’s Texas Operation Welcome Home initiative, which was created under Governor Abbott’s charge to identify gaps in services to Texas service members who are transitioning into civilian life. Axiom Medical was commended for their 10% veteran workforce.To learn more about Axiom Medical, and exciting career opportunities within the organization, visit https://www.axiomllc.com/careers/ About Axiom MedicalFounded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com Contact Information Axiom Medical

