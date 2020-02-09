Welch Sign Expands Announcing Boston/Southern New England Based Sales and Project Management Team

Press Releases Welch Sign Press Release Share Blog

The expansion into the Southern New England Market is emblematic of Welch Sign's continued growth and underscores its commitment to providing premium products and services by industry experts. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, the Southern New England based team is an immediate resource for any organization or design professional requiring a professional and reliable approach to signage, wayfinding and donor recognition projects.



"In recent years we have been invited to collaborate on more and more projects nationwide, and our Southern New England based team is a first step in our effort to provide local, expert level support and engagement wherever demand takes us. I am most excited about the quality and dedication this special group of individuals has offered their clients for many years, and will certainly complement our strategy of continuous organization-wide improvement," said Erik Joncas, Chief Operating Officer of Welch Sign.



About Welch Sign



Scarborough, ME, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Welch Sign, a premier provider of architectural signage, wayfinding and donor recognition, has announced the addition of a Southern New England based Sales, Design and Customer Support Team. This expansion not only meets the demand of Welch Sign's rapidly expanding client base of Health Care Systems, Higher Education, Corporations and Institutions, but also enhances the many longstanding relationships Welch has throughout the region.The expansion into the Southern New England Market is emblematic of Welch Sign's continued growth and underscores its commitment to providing premium products and services by industry experts. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, the Southern New England based team is an immediate resource for any organization or design professional requiring a professional and reliable approach to signage, wayfinding and donor recognition projects."In recent years we have been invited to collaborate on more and more projects nationwide, and our Southern New England based team is a first step in our effort to provide local, expert level support and engagement wherever demand takes us. I am most excited about the quality and dedication this special group of individuals has offered their clients for many years, and will certainly complement our strategy of continuous organization-wide improvement," said Erik Joncas, Chief Operating Officer of Welch Sign.About Welch SignFounded in 1855, Welch Sign (www.welchsign.com) consists of a team of expert sales representatives, designers, master craftsmen, fabricators and project managers who are committed to helping its clients create environments that bring their visions to life. Collaborating with Welch Sign is an experience of what hundreds of years of collective know-how can mean when applied alongside imaginative thinking. Welch Sign is a fully trained Lean Manufacturing organization, built on a foundation of continuous improvement in all aspects of its organization.

