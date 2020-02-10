Hydrogen on Demand from Cheap Scrap Metals

Cheap metals can be used, including scrap aluminum and/or iron. According to Howard Phillips, General Manager of PhillipsExport, the technology is available for researchers and non-exclusive licensees who want to develop this technology for production of cheap, high-flow-rate hydrogen. Millerton, OK, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Catalytic chemistry has been used to create a new catalyst that efficiently splits water, retains the oxygen in the liquid and releases pure hydrogen for use as a fuel. The catalyst is made from carbon.The carbon catalyst is not consumed in the production of hydrogen, making the catalyst cheap to produce and therefore useful for high-volume applications. The hydrogen-production process is exothermic, and produces more heat than required to sustain the process.A patent was recently granted for this new catalyst, called, "Catalytic Carbon."Cheap metals can be used, including scrap aluminum and/or iron. According to Howard Phillips, General Manager of PhillipsExport, the technology is available for researchers and non-exclusive licensees who want to develop this technology for production of cheap, high-flow-rate hydrogen.