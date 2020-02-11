Millionaire Masterminds Launch The Insurance Lead Genie

Press Releases SureFire Digital Media Press Release Share Blog

Sean Matheis, CEO & Founder of The Millionaire Masterminds has recently developed the first turn-key fully automated insurance marketing automation system called The Insurance Lead Genie. The Insurance Lead Genie system has one of the fastest-growing membership bases of any insurance SaaS (software as a service) platform.





The Insurance Lead Genie is the industry's first turn-key fully automated marketing automation platform that is fully managed by a team of dedicated marketing experts. With the system launch in December of 2019, the SaaS is quickly becoming the fastest growing platform in the industry attracting hundreds of agents from a wide range of carriers from both captive and independent groups. The system boasts more than a dozen proven work flows and automation triggers allowing agents to manage and prospect their entire database on autopilot. The Insurance Lead Genie will systematically follow up with the entire database until the contact is ready to receive a quote at which point the Lead Genie will notify the agency in real time of any sales opportunity.



Dallas, TX, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After working with more than 1,800 agency owners over the last 5 years and building the largest insurance marketing mastermind on the planet Sean Matheis has made a mark on the insurance industry once more with The Insurance Lead Genie system. There's no denying that the insurance industry is one of the largest industries on the planet and spends more money than almost any other industry with annual advertising spends in excess of $4 billion dollars. The marketing industry has long under served the individual agency owner and Sean Matheis has dedicated his career to innovative marketing strategies designed specifically for the individual agency owner to help the front line agency force grow their agency.

Sean Matheis

1-469-300-5225



www.insuranceleadgenie.com



