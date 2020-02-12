Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FemAle Brew Fest Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from FemAle Brew Fest: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Pioneering Festival Highlighting Women in Brewing Adds Educational Workshops, and Beer + Yoga Class to Schedule

FemAle Brew Fest(TM) adds Sensory Training, Fermentation Diversity, Beersgiving, and Yoga + Beer to the kickoff the day at the 2020 Festival.





"I've always wanted to add fun and personal experiences for craft beer connoisseurs and lovers of beer to gain a deeper appreciation of the industry, the production process and the incredible Brewsters behind it," says Frances Antonio-Martineau, FemAle Brew Fest Founder. "Which is why we are so excited to have an incredible schedule of workshops and Meet & Greets at this year's Festival."



These activations all start at 1:00pm and include the following:



A Sensory Training class with Kristen Lorow-Hunter, a woman that has turned her passion for beer into a career, through a myriad of industry roles; including bartender, event coordinator and operations manager. In 2017, she found a home in the marketing department at Funky Buddha Brewery, where she got to work with one of the most talented teams in the game. Starting as their Tour and Training Manager, she developed all of their beer and brand training programs and was challenged to take the Certified Cicerone exam - which she did and passed. In the class, attendees will strengthen their Beer Knowledge with training on six common beer flaws: three that result from the brewing process and three that result from handling.



A Fermentation Diversity Class with Michelle Pagano, Assistant Cider Maker at Descendant Cider Co. in New York City. She is also a gluten-free homebrewer and writer for TheOutcask.com (formerly Bier Magazine, Inc.), and a Social Media Influencer @TheBrewBabe - a page dedicated to sharing her educational experiences, cider & beer reviews, and information on living gluten-free with her followers. In May 2019, she attended Cornell AgriTech and received a certification in Perry & Cider Production and soon after a Certified Cider Professional, administered by the United States Association of Cider Makers. She was a Finalist in the 2019 American Homebrewers Association (National Homebrew Competition), Silver winner in the Hopped Cider Bronze winner in Spiced Cider category at the 2018 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition. She is currently an active member of the American Homebrewers Association, Handgrenades Homebrew Craft Beer Club, and Long Island Beer & Malt Enthusiasts. In the class, attendees will learn What is Gluten-free, Gluten-free myths, Gluten-free vs Gluten-reduced, Brewing gluten-free (base grains, extracts, nutrients needed for a successful batch, challenges), and other fermentation options (tepache and cider).



Beersgiving in March with Danii Oliver, owner of Island to Island Brewery. Danii's brewery taproom was Flatbush's first brewery since prohibition ended in the United States and was named the most welcoming taproom in all of New York. Now located in the lone star state of Texas, Island to Island brewery specializes in fruit-based craft beers, hard ciders and non-alcoholic probiotic brews. Island to Island is broadening the scope of fermented American craft beverages by championing ancestral styles through the use of indigenous American produce from the Caribbean to Mexico; Canada to Argentina with a robust hyperlocal influence. In the class, military veterans are invited to learn about the making of beer from industry veterans to create an introduction to an alternative industry to transition to after discharge.



Yoga + Beer with Alyssa Gruber, owner of Ales & Asanas. Alyssa has been practicing yoga for over 20 years. As a way to get connected with the community, she began karma work exchange at various yoga studios in Pittsburgh and South Florida. This inspired her to use yoga, and sometimes beer, to gather a community of people together to enjoy the benefits of yoga but also as a way to showcase local business and often support local charities. Alyssa’s 200-hour certification was completed at 305 Yoga + Outreach and most recently received her Yin Teacher Certification with Leslie of Yoga Journey. In the class, the drinking of beer is incorporated into the Asana practice. You can find regular classes at LauderAle, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Topgolf, and other various breweries and events. Follow along @AlesandAsanas



Breweries:

Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon Brewing



Florida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Brewing, Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider), Kush Hospitality, Craft Connoisseur.



Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing



Music: DJ Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila Band



Partners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.



Event Information

Tickets are now on available.

$45 General Admission (3pm entry)

$55 Early Access (2pm entry)



Choose your festival experience with these packages:

**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)

$35 Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military ID



Event Information:

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004



About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.



About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) continues to evolve as the premier Festival highlighting women in brewing by including opportunities for anyone to learn more about the making of beer from some of the industries pioneering women in brewing. It will also feature fun activations that enhance the enjoyment of beer and the camaraderie between anyone that enjoys this incredible beverage."I've always wanted to add fun and personal experiences for craft beer connoisseurs and lovers of beer to gain a deeper appreciation of the industry, the production process and the incredible Brewsters behind it," says Frances Antonio-Martineau, FemAle Brew Fest Founder. "Which is why we are so excited to have an incredible schedule of workshops and Meet & Greets at this year's Festival."These activations all start at 1:00pm and include the following:A Sensory Training class with Kristen Lorow-Hunter, a woman that has turned her passion for beer into a career, through a myriad of industry roles; including bartender, event coordinator and operations manager. In 2017, she found a home in the marketing department at Funky Buddha Brewery, where she got to work with one of the most talented teams in the game. Starting as their Tour and Training Manager, she developed all of their beer and brand training programs and was challenged to take the Certified Cicerone exam - which she did and passed. In the class, attendees will strengthen their Beer Knowledge with training on six common beer flaws: three that result from the brewing process and three that result from handling.A Fermentation Diversity Class with Michelle Pagano, Assistant Cider Maker at Descendant Cider Co. in New York City. She is also a gluten-free homebrewer and writer for TheOutcask.com (formerly Bier Magazine, Inc.), and a Social Media Influencer @TheBrewBabe - a page dedicated to sharing her educational experiences, cider & beer reviews, and information on living gluten-free with her followers. In May 2019, she attended Cornell AgriTech and received a certification in Perry & Cider Production and soon after a Certified Cider Professional, administered by the United States Association of Cider Makers. She was a Finalist in the 2019 American Homebrewers Association (National Homebrew Competition), Silver winner in the Hopped Cider Bronze winner in Spiced Cider category at the 2018 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition. She is currently an active member of the American Homebrewers Association, Handgrenades Homebrew Craft Beer Club, and Long Island Beer & Malt Enthusiasts. In the class, attendees will learn What is Gluten-free, Gluten-free myths, Gluten-free vs Gluten-reduced, Brewing gluten-free (base grains, extracts, nutrients needed for a successful batch, challenges), and other fermentation options (tepache and cider).Beersgiving in March with Danii Oliver, owner of Island to Island Brewery. Danii's brewery taproom was Flatbush's first brewery since prohibition ended in the United States and was named the most welcoming taproom in all of New York. Now located in the lone star state of Texas, Island to Island brewery specializes in fruit-based craft beers, hard ciders and non-alcoholic probiotic brews. Island to Island is broadening the scope of fermented American craft beverages by championing ancestral styles through the use of indigenous American produce from the Caribbean to Mexico; Canada to Argentina with a robust hyperlocal influence. In the class, military veterans are invited to learn about the making of beer from industry veterans to create an introduction to an alternative industry to transition to after discharge.Yoga + Beer with Alyssa Gruber, owner of Ales & Asanas. Alyssa has been practicing yoga for over 20 years. As a way to get connected with the community, she began karma work exchange at various yoga studios in Pittsburgh and South Florida. This inspired her to use yoga, and sometimes beer, to gather a community of people together to enjoy the benefits of yoga but also as a way to showcase local business and often support local charities. Alyssa’s 200-hour certification was completed at 305 Yoga + Outreach and most recently received her Yin Teacher Certification with Leslie of Yoga Journey. In the class, the drinking of beer is incorporated into the Asana practice. You can find regular classes at LauderAle, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Topgolf, and other various breweries and events. Follow along @AlesandAsanasBreweries:Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon BrewingFlorida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Brewing, Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider), Kush Hospitality, Craft Connoisseur.Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks BrewingMusic: DJ Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila BandPartners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.Event InformationTickets are now on available.$45 General Admission (3pm entry)$55 Early Access (2pm entry)Choose your festival experience with these packages:**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)$35 Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military IDEvent Information:- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm- General Admission begins at 3pm- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004About Fem CollectiveFem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.About UniteUs GroupUniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. Contact Information FemAle Brew Fest

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FemAle Brew Fest Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend