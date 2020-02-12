PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT


Melville, NY, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and applications. His deep understanding of the platform will benefit Global as they look to build off the momentum received from the recent implementation of their cutting edge, Salesforce-based CMMS.

Zishan brings a wealth of experience with strategy, execution and delivery of CRM applications and connected applications; he also brings passion and energy, making him a natural fit at Global.

CEO Lauryn Blank expanded on that, noting, “We place a high emphasis on our technology; with the new platform, we're able to collect and make use of data in every part of the company, enhancing the client experience... it’s so wonderful to have someone who is, by nature, such a great fit for us in a position as wide-reaching as VP of IT. I’m thrilled that Zi came onboard.”

www.GFM247.com

About Global Facility Management & Construction, Inc.

Global is a leader in the facility management industry where they’ve been performing superior remodel, rollout, repair, cleaning and construction services throughout the United States and Canada for the past 16 years. Operating with its own newly implemented, proprietary software, Global offers their clients access in real time to view work orders, scheduled services, reports and other relevant information.
Contact Information
Global Facility Management & Construction
Sean Blank
866-213-2337
Contact
www.gfm247.com

