Fifth and Most Exciting MAE Season is About to Start

Multicultural Arts Exchange, a premiere presenting arts organization in Northeast Philadelphia, starts its fifth and the most diverse season of cultural events.





· Season starts on February 16 when Center City based, Concert Operetta theater presenting their critically acclaimed recital "Jewish Composers of Operetta"



· Next weekend, on February 23rd, Kit Crissey will return for the 31st season of the free concerts with the new classical potpourri recital featuring best classically trained artists-immigrants from the former Soviet Union.



· Local musicians are organizing a major fundraiser on March 1st. It will benefit "The House of Arising Music," the new arts incubator program that just started in Lower Bucks county. It features professional rock, blues and jazz musicians and singers from the Greater Philadelphia area and New York.



· On March 14, in collaboration with the "Independence String Ensemble" and cancer art therapy nonprofit "Three Horizons" MAE present a multimedia program "The Healing Sound of Music" - the trifecta pleasure for your ears, eyes and the brain that creates a true artmosphere of the healing. Recently formed "Independence String Ensemble," (Michael Shingo Crawford - violin, and Steve Kramer - cello will play classical, American standards and movie music. The slide show of energy-radiating paintings by the co-founder of "Three Horizons" Alexandr Popov-Mikhaylov will accompany the performance. His works were successfully used in art therapy for cancer patients. And finally, "An Apostle of Culture," Mikhail Kazinik (Sweden) will join us on the video screen to provide his exhilarating and passionate music storytelling.



· On April 26th, MAE will return to Glen Foerd on Delaware after two years to present the program “From Frederic to Freddy” featuring a Switzerland-based harpist Alexander Boldachev. Mr. Boldachev currently listed among 15 best harpists in the world.



· On May 3rd, at Glen Foerd, a jazz singer Maci Miller, now successfully re-entering the jazz world after being told by the doctors that she will never sing again, will present her new album “Round Midnight." Well-known pianist John Colianni will accompany her on the piano



· On May 17th, "Asya Zlatina, and Dancers" return to #maeseason for the third time in two years with their new program ”Maybe Even Higher" based on the artworks of children – prisoners of the concentration camp Terezin.



· On June 21st a storyteller extraordinaire, journalist and PR maven with 52 years of experience Ed Eisen will make you laugh, cry and think very hard during his multimedia program "Mother Teresa, Mafia, and Me."



Philadelphia, PA, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Multicultural Arts Exchange started in 2015 with several semi-amateurs programs held in Glen Foerd on Delaware mansion and museum. This spring the organization will host nine diverse and "unique events to unite people" featuring local, national, and international musicians, singers, dancers, visual artists and storytellers. MAE carefully devises its programming to entertain, enlighten and educate concert-goers in Northeast Philadelphia. All events are taking place in the Concert Hall of Shaare Shamayim and Glen Foerd on Delaware.

