Beardbrand Launches New Stone Mason Fragrance to Help Men Keep on Growing

About Beardbrand: Since 2012, Beardbrand has been dedicated to providing educational and inspirational content to help men Keep on Growing. Their line of highly versatile grooming products for beard, hair, and skin supports an ever-growing online community that boasts over one million Youtube subscribers. Beardbrand has been featured by GQ, Men’s Health, Forbes, Fast Company, Shark Tank, and more. Visit Austin, TX, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Look around any major urban center these days and you'll see more beards and mustaches than ever before. At the center of the bearded community is rapidly growing Austin-based grooming company Beardbrand, which is excited to launch its new Stone Mason fragrance - the company’s first new fragrance release since 2016.Based on the premise that an exceptional grooming routine lays the groundwork for you to build on, Beardbrand believes that the confidence gained from investing in yourself will translate to all areas of your life. Beardbrand has developed four grooming products in its Stone Mason line that, when used together, create a strong foundation for a healthy beard. The Beard Wash, Beard Softener, Beard Oil, and Utility Balm are priced at $14.99 each and will be sold exclusively at Target, both in-store and online.Complex and cool like the profession of its namesake, the Stone Mason fragrance is masculine and fresh. The earthy, woodsy scents of leather and sandalwood are combined with strong, powerful musk and crisp, clean air. The result is a well-balanced fragrance that reminds you success doesn’t happen overnight - it’s built stone by stone.For an exceptional grooming routine:Wash beard with Stone Mason Beard Wash two to three times per week, daily if needed.Follow up with Stone Mason Beard Softener to hydrate and condition the beard. Condition daily, or as needed.Apply three to four drops of Stone Mason Beard Oil to beard and skin.Add a small amount of Stone Mason Utility Balm to beard hair to control flyaways. Use Utility Balm to moisturize dry skin, and to keep fully-healed tattoos vibrant.About Beardbrand: Since 2012, Beardbrand has been dedicated to providing educational and inspirational content to help men Keep on Growing. Their line of highly versatile grooming products for beard, hair, and skin supports an ever-growing online community that boasts over one million Youtube subscribers. Beardbrand has been featured by GQ, Men’s Health, Forbes, Fast Company, Shark Tank, and more. Visit www.beardbrand.com to learn more. Contact Information Beardbrand

