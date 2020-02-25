Chimene M. Van Gundy Honored as a Mentor of the Year for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Chimene M. Van Gundy

Chimene Van Gundy is a real estate investor and entrepreneur with Outstanding Real Estate Solutions, Inc. and Mobile Home Millions, LLC, who invests in mobile homes and mobile home parks, which provide affordable housing to people across the U.S.



A true entrepreneur, Ms. Van Gundy runs and manages five different companies. She is known as the "The Mobile Home Millionaire" and “Queen of Mobile Homes” because she has fixed, flipped, and wholesaled more than 500 units to date, all in four years. She does business in 11 states and has taken her business international as well, rehabbing mobile homes in Ireland where they are called “Holiday Homes.”



After completing her B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2006, Chimene worked multiple jobs in the corporate world and served as the lead paralegal for several different law firms. After being laid off in 2015, Chimene decided that rather than working for another corporation she would be her own boss. She read the novel “Rich Dad Poor Dad” which became a wakeup call for her and changed her life. Having spent time in and out of the foster care system, no one taught her about money, credit, or budgets. So, after hearing her husband say “I believe in you” she took some real estate education classes, found a mentor and the rest is history.



Ms. Van Gundy is a member of W.R.E.N. She was selected to be inducted into the International Rich Dad Hall of Fame in 2016 and was also featured on the cover of ICE (Inner Circle Executive) Magazine. She was the first entrepreneur to be featured in this magazine, which is usually reserved for high powered CEO’s, CFO’s of Fortune 100 companies as well as high powered doctors and attorneys. Chimene was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. She was recently honored on P.O.W.E.R. Radio® with a Podcast and was featured with a two page spread and on the back cover of the 2020 winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.



Chimene serves as a featured writer for Think Realty magazine, where she educates others on the mobile home asset class. She is one of the team of authors in the book "Wealth for Women: Conversations with the Team That Creates the Dream. The Top Female Professionals Who Can Help You Get Wealthy in Real Estate (A Message In A Bottle).”



In her spare time, Chimene enjoys spending time with her 5 children, horseback riding, dancing, riding motorcycles, musicals, ballet, theater, and animals.



www.mobilehomemillions.com



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

