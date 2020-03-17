Best Real Estate Website of 2020 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best real estate Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the www.WebAward.org. The deadline for real estate web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.





“The real estate industry has used websites very effectively to transform their businesses,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The best real estate websites become a resource for both investors and those looking for properties with a global reach. Having that aspect of your real estate website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”



Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.



Here are some of the recent Best Real Estate WebAward winners:



2019 - CRC Companies for Villages at Belvoir Website

2018 - WSI for St. Helena Real Estate

2017 - Marlene Quade for Live Where You Love - Hill Country Real Estate Just West of Weird

2016 - Vital for Maravilla Los Cabos

2015 - Ilene Jablonski – VP of Marketing for Mack-Cali's Harborside Website

2014 - JLOOP for Leverage Global Partners

2013 - Foxtons for Foxtons.co.uk - Responsive Real Estate Website

2012 - Douglas Elliman for Douglas Elliman Corporate Website

2011 - Cleartag for Beirut Terraces

2010 - Sabre Hospitality Solutions for Montage Beverly Hills Residences



All real estate entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Real Estate Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Real Estate Website can submit their website for consideration at

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer. Boston, MA, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best real estate Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the www.WebAward.org . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including real estate web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for real estate web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.“The real estate industry has used websites very effectively to transform their businesses,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The best real estate websites become a resource for both investors and those looking for properties with a global reach. Having that aspect of your real estate website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.Here are some of the recent Best Real Estate WebAward winners:2019 - CRC Companies for Villages at Belvoir Website2018 - WSI for St. Helena Real Estate2017 - Marlene Quade for Live Where You Love - Hill Country Real Estate Just West of Weird2016 - Vital for Maravilla Los Cabos2015 - Ilene Jablonski – VP of Marketing for Mack-Cali's Harborside Website2014 - JLOOP for Leverage Global Partners2013 - Foxtons for Foxtons.co.uk - Responsive Real Estate Website2012 - Douglas Elliman for Douglas Elliman Corporate Website2011 - Cleartag for Beirut Terraces2010 - Sabre Hospitality Solutions for Montage Beverly Hills ResidencesAll real estate entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Real Estate Websites wishing to be considered for the Best Real Estate Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org . Winners of a WebAward in the real estate category will also receive:· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement· Increased visibility for their company· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO· A highlight for your resume.· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workersThe 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.