Menlo Group Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Mika Casey will lead Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate’s technology efforts.





“I am impressed with Menlo Group’s culture and their commitment to personal and professional growth among their employees,” Casey said. “They incorporate technology into every aspect of the workplace to ensure team members are successful.”



Casey previously served as CEO of MMAWarehouse, a global e-commerce retailer. In his role, he directed all software evaluation, selection and implementation.



“In running my own small business for the last 15 years, I know how much the right technology can boost productivity and scale for the future,” Casey said. “I’m excited to build a technology roadmap that will take Menlo Group and its clients to the next level of success.”



Prior to working at MMAWarehouse, Casey held roles as a senior associate at Discover Financial Services and a technical analyst at IBM. He also attended Chubb Institute (now Anthem Education Group) where he studied Networking and Data Administration.



Casey will implement his skill set and experience to refine company processes. Menlo Group strives to have best-in-class platforms to ensure efficiency and productivity.



“Menlo Group is a technology-enabled commercial real estate brokerage,” said Menlo Group President Tanner Milne, MBA, CCIM, SIOR. “Bringing on a CTO is further validation that we are seeking to do business in a way that has never been done before. Mika has an incredibly strong background in technology and was the perfect fit to become our CTO.”



About Menlo Group



Maggie Kuta

480-659-1777



www.menlocre.com



