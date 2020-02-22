Las Vegas's Top Coolsculpting Clinic Ranked 3rd in the Nation for Luxury Fat Freezing Treatments Launches New 2020 Muscle Building Treatment called CoolTone

Press Releases Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting... Press Release Share Blog

One of the first in the nation to receive the CoolTone device, the team at Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic is excited to announce that patients seeking muscle building and firmer bodies without the gym will have a new option in 2020, and it's called CoolTone by Coolsculpting.





The advanced technology that powers this treatment focuses not on fat reduction, but on building muscle. That means it’s ideal for improving definition for a more sculpted look.



Unlike CoolSculpting, a “fat-freezing” treatment also available at the Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, CoolTone™ works exclusively on muscle building. Recently cleared by the FDA for use on the abdomen, thighs and buttocks, CoolTone is quickly gaining recognition as a fast, nonsurgical way of re-shaping the body. With its innovative Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS) technology, it sends high-frequency electromagnetic energy directly into localized muscle areas.



This energy causes muscles to contract rapidly, activating them with an intensity impossible through exercise alone. The concentration of contractions improves muscle mass and strength in the treated areas. One estimate compares the effects of a single abdominal treatment to the results of a thousand sit-ups. CoolTone™ is ideal for adults who are healthy and within their desired body weight.



This award-winning practice has performed over 8000 Coolsculpting treatments. Allergan recognizing the practice with the highest level of achievement, a Diamond Crystal Practice.



Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is ranked 3rd in the Nation and #1 in the Coolsculpting Fat Freezing procedure in Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah and Arizona.



“It's an honor to be Ranked 3rd in the Nation for Fat Freezing with Coolsculpting; we are excited to now add the CoolTone to our arsenal of body contouring treatments,” shared Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las Vegas



“CoolTone is a procedure that can be done on both men and women, our male clients are especially liking the muscle building treatment time with the new CoolTone,” says Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic.



With multiple Coolsculpting systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of applicators to treat different parts of the body, and now offering CoolTone, Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is committed to offering its patients, both men and women, the ideal Las Vegas CoolTone & Coolsculpting experience. Throughout the Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson area.



Clients fly in from around the country for private treatment regimens. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.



“We like being a little bit of a hidden Secret, we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based, word of mouth or recommended by concierges from multiple luxury hotels," says Kate Robertson.



The CoolToneTM Las Vegas device is FDA-cleared for improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles and development for firmer abdomen. CoolTone™ Las Vegas is also FDA-cleared for strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs.



CoolSculpting Las Vegas is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million



Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.



2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130

Henderson, Nevada 89044

Las Vegas, NV, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Top Coolsculpting Clinic Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting's new CoolTone muscle stimulation device today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. Recently cleared by the FDA for use on the abdomen, thighs and buttocks, CoolTone is quickly gaining recognition as a fast, nonsurgical way of re-shaping the body. With its innovative Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS) technology, it sends high-frequency electromagnetic energy directly into localized muscle areas.This energy causes muscles to contract rapidly, activating them with an intensity impossible through exercise alone. The concentration of contractions improves muscle mass and strength in the treated areas. One estimate compares the effects of a single abdominal treatment to the results of a thousand sit-ups. CoolTone™ is ideal for adults who are healthy and within their desired body weight.This award-winning practice has performed over 8000 Coolsculpting treatments. Allergan recognizing the practice with the highest level of achievement, a Diamond Crystal Practice.Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is ranked 3rd in the Nation and #1 in the Coolsculpting Fat Freezing procedure in Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah and Arizona.“It's an honor to be Ranked 3rd in the Nation for Fat Freezing with Coolsculpting; we are excited to now add the CoolTone to our arsenal of body contouring treatments,” shared Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Las Vegas“CoolTone is a procedure that can be done on both men and women, our male clients are especially liking the muscle building treatment time with the new CoolTone,” says Kate Robertson, manager at Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic.With multiple Coolsculpting systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of applicators to treat different parts of the body, and now offering CoolTone, Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is committed to offering its patients, both men and women, the ideal Las Vegas CoolTone & Coolsculpting experience. Learn more about how CoolTone™ can improve muscle definition by contacting the Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic. Call 702-564-1982 or request a personal consultation via the practice's website. CoolTone™ Las Vegas is also FDA-cleared for strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs.About Coolsculpting Las VegasCoolSculpting Las Vegas is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million CoolSculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results.About Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas ClinicEstablished in 2013Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic
Close to the Las Vegas Strip
2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130
Henderson, Nevada 89044
702.564.1982 | anthemsecretbody.com

Jenn Kasey

702-564-1982



anthemsecretbody.com

Luxury Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic Filename: 73123520_m2G9xgi5N0BVMFks0hBU.jpg

One Of the First in the Nation to Offer CoolTone Filename: Cooltone500LasVegas.jpg

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Nevada Filename: MAILERFORYOURSELFcopy.jpg

