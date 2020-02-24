PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lancaster Seminary Names Jennifer Thompson VP Advancement


Lancaster Theological Seminary has hired Jennifer Thompson to be vice president of advancement, leading all fundraising for the theological graduate school including the current $9 million capital campaign, The Way Forward.

Lancaster, PA, February 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lancaster Theological Seminary, an ecumenical graduate school of theology affiliated with the United Church of Christ, has hired Jennifer Thompson to be vice president of advancement, responsible for all fundraising efforts including The Way Forward, the graduate school’s current $9 million capital campaign.

Thompson will join Lancaster Seminary in mid-March from Power Packs Project, a school food-distribution program in Central Pennsylvania, where she was executive director for nearly two years.

Lancaster Theological Seminary President Carol E. Lytch said, “Jennifer Thompson is a successful fundraising professional with management experience in the nonprofit sector who knows the Lancaster area well. We are delighted that she has joined our team to lead our fundraising and oversee alumni/ae, church, and community relations, and the Seminary’s interface with the public.”

Thompson previously owned and operated ForknSpoon Café in Lancaster, served as interim vice president for advancement at St. Joseph Medical Center in Maryland, and was president and CEO of St. Joseph Health Ministries Foundation in Lancaster. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory, N.C., and a Master of Science in Education from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.

Thompson and her wife, Beth, a second-year Seminary student, reside in Willow Street.

Lancaster Seminary, founded in 1825, is a leader in theological education known for embracing ecumenism, diversity and inclusion. Lancaster Seminary currently has 110 students representing more than 20 different faith traditions.
Contact Information
Lancaster Theological Seminary
Meg Graham
717-290-8702
Contact
www.lancasterseminary.edu

