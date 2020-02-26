Mystery Shopping Leader IntelliShop Creates Brand Standards and Compliance Division

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases IntelliShop Press Release Share Blog

Offering Brand Standards Compliance, Loss Prevention & Royalty Assurance Services





Tapping into its deep experience in providing effective services for this wide range of top brand clients, IntelliShop has announced the creation of a Brand Standards and Compliance Division.



The new division will tackle three areas of fundamental importance to chain and franchise businesses: brand standards compliance, loss prevention, and royalty assurance. Mike Mershimer - who has had a distinguished career serving as an executive in the areas of loss prevention and royalty assurance for such market leaders as Quiznos, Dunkin’ Brands and American Greetings - will serve as the new division’s President.



All told, his team will bring over 70 years of experience to a new division that is explicitly designed to provide measurable, sustainable results for IntelliShop’s clients. IntelliShop stresses that its “services are customizable to client needs, as client needs can vary in many different ways, and that these programs can never be one-size-fits-all, but fully adaptable for each client’s unique needs.”



IntelliShop’s New Division: Brand Standards Compliance



Enforcing standards is crucial to any brand, whether it’s the ingredients a fast-casual chain uses or the way a call center greets a customer. IntelliShop’s new services have been finely tuned to help keep business practices and procedures consistent, regardless of how many business locations are involved – so as to help engender brand-loyal customers.



IntelliShop’s New Division: Loss Prevention



According to a National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019 survey, shrink, or loss of inventory related to theft, shoplifting, error, or fraud, reduced retailers bottom line by $46.8 billion. IntelliShop’s programs are intended to foster an honest atmosphere among staff at client stores, while enforcing their policies and procedures. IntelliShop’s services will include outsourcing, shrinkage consultation, best practice audit programs.



By outsourcing loss prevention programs, IntelliShop says it will guarantee its clients a cost savings of up to 50 percent.



IntelliShop’s New Division: Royalty Assurance



Parent firms that don’t use independent firms to consistently check and verify that their franchise owners are reporting sales accurately could miss hundreds of thousands. if not millions, of dollars of sales owed to them. IntelliShop will help determine and document under-reporting through its Franchise Audit Practice and assist in setting goals for improvement.



Making a Difference with Potentially Make-or-Break Challenges



“We’re very excited to launch this new division, and feel particularly proud that it’s being led by such an exceptional industry leader as Mike Mershimer,” said IntelliShop Founder and Chief Client Officer Ron Welty. “This division will make a major positive difference in how our clients tackle problems and challenges that can potentially be make or break for them.”



The size of the franchise and chain business sector is substantial. There are approximately over 750,000 franchises in the U.S., and franchises directly provide over 9 million jobs for Americans. And the size, in terms of revenues, of the chain restaurants industry alone is estimated be to over $150 billion.



Leading Clients Praise IntelliShop and Mike Mershimer



“Intellishop has successfully been running the Jack in the Box mystery shop program for more than two years now, and we have seen a lot of great results since the program began. Our program has been able to asses and measure franchise operator compliance with our brand standards, in a way that we were previously unable to do before working Intellishop,” said Jack in the Box's Senior Manager, Guest Experience, Jennifer Onofre.



"This program has helped instill great confidence in the accuracy, immediacy and relevance of the data – which has driven operational improvements, a better guest experience and positive business results."



"IntelliShop offers the most reliable and highly trained shoppers in the industry," said Doron Hikry, Senior Manager, Automotive Retail, JD Power. “Their attention to detail and timely execution of projects is why we’ve been working with them for over 12 years and the reason they are our trusted partner.”



“Mike Mershimer is more knowledgeable about loss prevention than anyone I know. I recommend Mike and his company without reservation,” said Robert Zisk Co-Chair, Franchise & Distribution Practice Group.



“I’ve worked with Mike in various capacities for over 20 years and he is an experienced professional in the Loss Prevention & Shrinkage Control fields. Over the past several years we at Hayes International have collaborated on several loss prevention and safely projects with Mike. Mike spearheaded the outsourcing of a large specialty retailer (over $4 billion) running the day to day operations of this retailer’s LP Dept for Hayes Intl,” said Mark R. Doyle Owner, Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.



“I have worked with many vendors over the years and I can say without hesitation that Mike’s team are in a class of their own. They were presented with many difficult problems and situations and always came through,” said Mike Tolzman, Vice President of Training, Spiffy Labs Special Projects, R & D, and Fleet Management.



About IntelliShop

IntelliShop is one of the leading mystery shopping companies in the United States. We partner with business-to-consumer and business-to-business companies of all types to measure and improve their customers’ experience. Our unique approach to customized program design leads to truly actionable insights that drive measurable improvement in satisfaction, loyalty and financial performance. We don't just collect and report data, we help our clients understand what it means, how it impacts their business and how to use it to improve. Our solutions include Mystery Shopping, Voice of the Customer, Social Media Monitoring, Compliance Audits, and related research solutions. IntelliShop's home office is in Perrysburg, Ohio. Marc Brailov

630-390-4198



https://www.publicrelationservices.net/



