People First RH, a Workplace Misconduct Resolution Platform, Partners with On-Demand Legal Service, myHRcounsel

Minneapolis, MN, February 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- People First RH is excited to announce a new partnership with myHRcounsel. This partnership combines People First's software platform for resolving workplace misconduct and myHRcounsel's on-call and on-line attorney advisors on Federal and state employment laws. These services will be available to existing customers and prospects for an affordable per-employee, per month charge."This partnership gives People First clients immediate legal support to help resolve discrimination and harassment cases," said Kamael Sugrim, People First's COO. "myHRcounsel gives clients the benefits of expert employment counsel without the burden of unpredictable hourly fees."People First's solution allows employees to submit detailed incident reports around all discrimination and harassment categories. Employees, management and HR are guided through a resolution and anti-retaliation workflow ensuring that all cases are addressed in a transparent and accountable process. With the People First platform, customers have resolved 100% of incidents to the satisfaction of both the employer and employee in an average of 18 days."myHRcounsel's next evolution approach to legal advice – on demand, unlimited access to employment legal counsel – offers People First clients the critical tools they need to resolve workplace discrimination and harassment and build a more safe and inclusive work environment for all," said myHRcounsel CEO Mark Young. "We are excited to be working with People First, who is bringing real innovation and progress to the compliance and human capital management software markets."On March 3, 2020, People First and myHRcounsel will hold a joint webinar discussing "Essential Strategies to Prevent Workplace Misconduct in 2020." Interested participants can register here About People First: People First is the first software platform for reporting and resolving workplace misconduct that is transparent for both employees and organizations. The platform consists of an employee app, corporate admin case management dashboard, and data & analytics. People First's unique design allows employees to report workplace misconduct in 4 easy steps with complete transparency into the resolution process and timing. Through our guided process employers are resolving cases in days versus months ensuring that the workplace is safe and equitable for all.About myHRcounsel: myHRcounsel offers unlimited employment and business law advice, access to documents, checklists and frequently asked legal and business questions. Their 20-year history of providing services in their unique format means their clients can receive instant answers on everyday employment questions at a greatly reduced fee. myHRcounsel is provided at a flat per-employee, per month fee and is available seven days a week by phone or email.

