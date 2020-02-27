Verisilicon and MicroEJ Join Forces to Accelerate Hardware IP Innovation, Thanks to Software Virtualization Leveraging 10 Million Software Engineers Worldwide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MicroEJ Press Release Share Blog

press@microej.com Cambridge, MA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Verisilicon, a Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company, and MicroEJ, a leader in trusted virtual execution environments for cost effective SoC/MCU/MPU, today announces their collaboration on providing software and hardware IP, with related tools, to manufacturers and silicon players willing to develop their own SoC or MCU. Together, the two partners make it possible to run legacy complex software on new integrated Verisilicon IPs based hardware, thanks to complete secure virtualization provided by MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE). As soon as the MicroEJ VEE secure container runs on the new chip, all the previous software assets run the same, transparently leveraging the new hardware innovation from Verisilicon IP built in the new chip.The Graphics Processing Unit Vivante GCNanoLite-V IP is the first IP that benefits from the partnership: MicroEJ VEE extendable embedded UI/UX open source multi-languages library (C, Java, Javascript, etc.) enables to run new and legacy UI applications, instantly. The first MCU powered by MicroEJ and Verisilicon is the i.MX-RT by NXP, targeting wearable, appliances, home and industrial markets.MicroEJ VEE bridges Software innovation with Hardware innovations, enabling full scalability from conception to the development of a whole new line of products thanks to a joint software and hardware components mindset: assembling reusable assets, both software and hardware, thanks to secure virtualization. This solution is specifically well suited for very large volume markets, where Bill Of Material is a matter while still providing rich User Interfaces Experiences on resource constrained embedded devices.“With its incredible growth, the small electronics industry is increasingly looking for both low consuming GUI combined with impressive performance on a very low footprint. When NXP had chosen our Vivante GCNanoLite-V IP to build their next gen i.MX-RT MCU, MicroEJ VEE was the obvious natural one-device platform, as our combined technologies follow the same cost oriented logic and address the same markets,” said Jarmon David, Sr. VP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Verisilicon.“Teaming with Verisilicon to provided cutting edge graphical user interface libraries for impeccable looking user experiences, with security at execution level, is the essence of MicroEJ VEE, often described as 'the tiny sibling of Android': making it as easy as possible for the mass of the software engineers to leverage hardware innovation,” said Fred Rivard, PhD, CEO of MicroEJ.About MicroEJMicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.For more info: www.microej.comAbout VeriSiliconVeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for IDM, Fabless, system vendors (OEM/ODM) and large Internet companies, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things and other applications. VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, In-Vehicle Infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, data center, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has five types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU, DSP IP and ISP IP, and more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 5 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 10 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 800 employees.For more info: http://www.verisilicon.com/en/HomeMedia Contactpress@microej.com Contact Information MicroEJ

