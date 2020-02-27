Press Releases Sports Collectibles Press Release Share Blog

Joe Burrow (Courtesy of Fanatics) Headlines LSU Championship Autograph Signing





If you would like more information about this event, please email sales@sportscollectibles.com. Baton Rouge, LA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Three LSU national champions will be signing autographs and meeting fans at The Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Headlining this appearance is 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, courtesy of Fanatics. Also signing at the event will be running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and All-American wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This is a rare public appearance. All of the athletes will also be doing a limited amount of photo ops and autograph combos as well.Sports Collectibles is offering the option to pre-order your tickets to reserve your spot in line and make your experience much quicker. In order to get an autograph, you will need an autograph ticket. Tickets and merchandise will be available at the door on the day of the event. Individual autograph ticket prices range from $49 to $259. Are you unable to attend the event? You can still send in your items to be signed and we will ship it back to you. Don’t have an item? You could also pre-order finished product, ranging from full size helmets, mini helmets and footballs. No unlicensed or NFL Team Logo items will be signed.Fans are highly recommended to pre-order their tickets for this event. Pre-order tickets are available now at www.SportsCollectibles.com or by calling (800) 793-9793. Tickets will be available for pick up at will call at The Mall of Louisiana on day of event. Do not miss a rare opportunity to meet members of the LSU National Championship team on April 4, 2020. More LSU stars will be added closer to the event.The event is sponsored by Sports Collectibles and Famous Ink.Sports Collectibles is an industry leading sports memorabilia company based out of Tampa, Florida specializing in online memorabilia sales, on-site, online auctions and nationwide autograph signing shows. For more information, visit www.SportsCollectibles.com.If you would like more information about this event, please email sales@sportscollectibles.com. Contact Information Sports Collectibles

