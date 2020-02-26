Denali Advanced Integration Recognized for Exceptional Managed IT Services by CRN

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com. Redmond, WA, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Denali Advanced Integration , a global leader in delivering exceptional enterprise IT, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company has named Denali to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The annual list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers.The MSP 500 list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.Denali’s award-winning managed services span a variety of technology categories that large enterprise organizations need to attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. Denali partners closely with clients to deeply understand their business requirements, objectives and goals. This collaboration allows Denali to develop an integrated and proven IT strategy that helps achieve critical milestones which are integral to the success of those organizations.Through Denali’s global Managed Services capabilities, Denali is able to augment their clients’ IT teams with industry-leading talent, manage hundreds of thousands of endpoint devices and enhance data center operations on-perm or in the cloud.Based on the success of Denali’s Managed Mobility Services , Denali has also developed an Enterprise Mobility Management Platform that enables clients to get a complete picture of their mobility landscape. This allows clients to optimize and refine existing programs and maximize investments in their mobile assets globally."MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.""Denali is extremely intentional about the types of capabilities we add to our award-winning managed services. By partnering with our innovative clients, we can deliver solutions and services that provide a tremendous value on day 1," says Tracy Smith, Vice President of Managed Services at Denali Advanced Integration. "Thank you to CRN and The Channel Company for the recognition, we take great pride in the work we do every day to support our clients."The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 About Denali Advanced IntegrationDenali delivers Enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Since 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally. Learn more at www.Denaliai.com.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.