Subway® Restaurants Launch Latest Mouth-Watering, Culinary Innovation with NEW! Naturally Pit-Smoked Brisket Sandwich





Subway continues to deliver guests unexpected and craveable menu items, launching several limited time only in-restaurant tests across the country at participating Subway restaurants, such as the Beyond Meatball™ Marinara, freshly baked King's Hawaiian® only at Subway, and the first ever hand-spun Halo Top® milkshake. In addition, to the groundbreaking and popular Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread.



And now, guests nationwide can taste Subway's NEW! Naturally Pit-Smoked Brisket sandwich, which features brisket that is naturally slow-smoked for at least 13 hours! The brisket is topped with smoked cheddar cheese and zesty barbeque sauce. The sandwich packs layer after layer of delicious smoky flavor on the brand's signature Italian bread.



"Our naturally pit-smoked brisket is the real deal. We collaborated with some of the most talented pit masters in the country to create a one-of-a-kind taste experience that features the unmistakable flavor that comes from using real smoke and freshly baked bread. It's a combination that simply can't be beat," said Len Van Popering, Subway's Chief Brand and Innovation Officer.



To put its new sandwich to the test, the brand traveled to a city known for its pit-smoking – Austin, Texas. Once there, Subway disguised themselves as Monty's Smokehouse and placed the new sandwich in front of pit-smoke devotees. Fans of Monty's pit-smoked brisket were overwhelmed with shock and delight when they learned they could get the delicious sandwich at participating Subway restaurants across the country. You need to see it to believe it – watch Subway's Naturally Pit-Smoked Brisket video



Starting September 5 and for a limited time only, participating Subway restaurants across the country will be serving the delicious sandwich, so get it while you can and savor each bite. For more information and to join the conversation, visit



About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.



The Subway experience is also delivered online at



