Press Releases J.C. Restoration, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: J.C. Restoration, Inc. Ranks on Crain’s 2019 List of Chicago’s Biggest Minority-Owned Businesses





Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL and a 100% Hispanic/Latino-owned company, J.C. Restoration employs over 100 people and experienced 17.8% revenue growth from 2017 to 2018. JCR is proud to be a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and rank on this list, after starting out in 1982 with just a garage full of equipment, a handful of hardworking laborers, and raw determination.



“It is a true honor to be ranked among Crain’s 2019 list of Chicago’s biggest minority-owned businesses. We work very hard to achieve growth every single year, and this is wonderful validation for not only our entire staff, but for our Hispanic/Latino ownership and my family legacy,” president Warner Cruz stated. “J.C. Restoration works very hard to do right by our customers in the area of disaster restoration. To be recognized here at home in Chicago is very rewarding.”



Crain's list of Chicago's biggest minority-owned businesses is ranked by 2018 revenue and includes additional information on employment headcounts, majority owners, revenue growth percentages, and the specific minority group(s) of ownership. A



About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com. Rolling Meadows, IL, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned a spot on Crain’s 2019 list of Chicago’s biggest minority-owned businesses, ranking at number 20, based on 2018 revenue.Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL and a 100% Hispanic/Latino-owned company, J.C. Restoration employs over 100 people and experienced 17.8% revenue growth from 2017 to 2018. JCR is proud to be a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and rank on this list, after starting out in 1982 with just a garage full of equipment, a handful of hardworking laborers, and raw determination.“It is a true honor to be ranked among Crain’s 2019 list of Chicago’s biggest minority-owned businesses. We work very hard to achieve growth every single year, and this is wonderful validation for not only our entire staff, but for our Hispanic/Latino ownership and my family legacy,” president Warner Cruz stated. “J.C. Restoration works very hard to do right by our customers in the area of disaster restoration. To be recognized here at home in Chicago is very rewarding.”Crain's list of Chicago's biggest minority-owned businesses is ranked by 2018 revenue and includes additional information on employment headcounts, majority owners, revenue growth percentages, and the specific minority group(s) of ownership. A 2019 fact sheet from the U.S. Small Business Administration, based on the Census Bureau’s Survey of Entrepreneurs, shows an 11 percent increase in the total amount of minority-owned businesses with employees between 2014 and 2016, and notes that black/African American-owned businesses had the largest percentage of female owners.About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com. Contact Information J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Candace Johnson

800-956-8844



jcr24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.