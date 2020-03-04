Press Releases ABD Insurance and Financial Services Press Release Share Blog

ABD Insurance and Financial Services Announces Launch of New Southwest Region as Well as Expansion of Its HR Services Practice

ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today expansion in Southern California and throughout the Southwest. The experienced team of advisors bring deep expertise across all lines of insurance and benefits to companies in the region.





ABD has seen remarkable growth and expansion and continues to develop its reputation as one of the premier privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States. This new team brings ABD’s unique culture and brand of service to the Southwest, creating interest in being part of a culture truly focused on colleagues, clients, and community.



“We are thrilled to welcome this team to ABD, and invest in this region,” stated ABD President, Kurt de Grosz. “Their diverse backgrounds from a variety of firms and extensive operating background in both P&C and Employee Benefits and human resources across a broad spectrum of client sizes and industries will position ABD for dynamic growth in the Southwest.”



Leading the region, Linde comes to ABD with decades of experience developing and implementing growth strategies, heightening client service and retention, and developing staff at large brokerage firms. She spent over 20 years as a finance and operations executive for Marsh & McLennan and most recently served as the Western Region Leader for Large Accounts and Global Client Advocacy at Willis Towers Watson. Linde is a visible leader of diversity, equity and inclusion, having recently been recognized by the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation as one of two North American Inclusion Champions.



“I am passionate about serving colleagues, clients, and community,” stated Ms. Hotchkiss, “and ABD shares this passion. ABD’s 'Work, Love, Play.' ethos is authentic and permeates the entire company, bringing joy and purpose to the work we do. I could not be more excited to join this incredible firm and build upon ABD’s proven client centric results.”



Derek Poirier and Saran Wiggins, each specializing in Employee Benefits Consulting, will focus on leveraging the deep resources and market relationships of ABD to drive better outcomes for companies in Southern California.



Marina Galatro, SPHR, PHRca, SHRM-CP, a trusted and well-known HR advisor joins the HR Services team. Marina brings deep expertise across a variety of topics including total rewards, federal and state regulatory analysis, leaves of absence, policy and procedure, and much more. She is an avid speaker and author, helping HR professionals stay informed, ahead, and compliant.



Chana Anderson, ABD’s HR Services Practice Leader, states, “Adding Marina to our talented team of over 20 HR professionals sends a strong message about ABD’s commitment to delivering world class HR consulting and outsourcing services to our clients. We are excited to engage Marina’s considerable experience and talents to help our clients create great places to work.”



These talented team members will provide strategic and effective total rewards packages to growing and established businesses within the region and cost-effective methods for optimizing employee health, well-being, and engagement.



ABD services over 4,000 clients through employee benefits, human resource consulting, risk management, executive liability, global insurance compliance, workers’ compensation, 401(k) management, and more. Bringing ABD’s full-service brokerage capabilities to the Southwest will offer the region access to ABD’s proven, custom strategies, that fit the unique culture of regional businesses, taking care of the details so that each can stay focused on building success.



About ABD

ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries.



Jane Paolucci

415-307-4081



www.theabdteam.com



