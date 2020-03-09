Mission Microwave Supports Envistacom SATCOM Terminal Upgrade Program

Press Releases Mission Microwave Press Release Share Blog

Envistacom and Mission Microwave team to win significant satellite terminal upgrade program, replacing Traveling-Wave Tube (TWT) Amplifiers with High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers.





Envistacom teamed with Mission Microwave to create an opportunity for their customer to replace legacy traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTA) based Block Up Converters (BUCs) with state-of-the-art Solid State BUCs based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology. The initial upgrade platforms include 200 tactical terminals in support of the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Mission Network (PM MN).



Mission Microwave is providing Envistacom with 200 Watt Ku-Band and 50 Watt Ka-band BUCS to replace legacy TWTA based Up converters. Mission Microwave’s industry leading competency in designing compact and highly efficient amplifiers has enabled Envistacom to offer their customer an upgrade path that will extend the life and utility of this Tactical SATCOM terminal fleet of over 600 terminals. If taken to completion, the upgrade program could result in orders of roughly $44 million for Mission Microwave.



“The end-users of our products rely on proven SATCOM system providers like Envistacom to bring the benefits of Solid State designs to the tactical edge. We worked with Envistacom’s engineering team to navigate the complexities of the upgrade and certification process for these terminals. Envistacom’s reputation and knowledge of the tactical customers’ expectations has made it possible for Mission Microwave to bring these benefits to critical field operators. We expect the trend of replacing high power TWTA’s with SSPA’s to be a significant market for the foreseeable future. Envistacom has been a critical partner in bringing this to market,” said Steve Richeson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mission Microwave.



“Our tactical customers demand the reliability, performance and lower total cost of ownership associated with solid state amplifiers. Mission Microwave’s innovative application of GaN technology has enabled the use of solid state BUCs at power levels that were previously not practical. We are very excited to be able to provide an innovative roadmap for our customer using Mission’s products,” said Russ Coolman, Product Manager, Envistacom.



About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Mission Microwave Technologies continues to be at the forefront of the satellite terminal industry in shipping high power X, Ku and Ka Band BUCs for critical applications in ground, maritime and aerospace applications for government and commercial industry sectors that require high efficiency, reliability and performance. Mission brings revolutionary design for RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, using the latest in semiconductor technology. Mission focus is to minimize the size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications while providing its customers with the best possible reliability.



About Envistacom, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62 billion, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). Contact Information Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

Steve Richeson, VP Sales & Marketing

(951) 893-4679



www.missionmicrowave.com

Envistacom, LLC

Kathy Boehmer, Director, Marketing

470.255.2538

kboehmer@envistacom.com



