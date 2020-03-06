Window Book Brings Address Matching Engine TrueAddress™ to TruNarrative Platform

Fluence Automation and Window Book technology improves identity verification, mitigates fraud.





’s technology utilizes artificial intelligence and historical address data for matching, formatting, data hygiene and fraud prevention. The CASS certified™ real-time address matching solution ensures data quality and delivers valuable insight for informed fraud and onboarding decisions.



Steve Lopez, COO, Window Book, said: “Delivering our technology to TruNarrative’s US customers means we can continue to expand the sectors we work in and provide TruNarrative with a robust address data quality and verification solution. The technology TruNarrative has developed over the last few years is amazing. Bringing our address matching solutions into the platform is a great partnership for us.”



Mike Swift, President and CEO, Fluence Automation, said: “Our underlying address matching technology which was traditionally utilized for address matching in postal applications has now entered the financial crime and compliance sector in this partnership, thus taking our core solution into an exciting new market. We look forward to working with their customers and industry partners.”



More than 500 businesses across the United States use TrueAddress, including e-commerce merchants and mail distribution centers. Integrated through a seamless API and available in the TruNarrative Appstore, TrueAddress joins a full suite of AML, KYC, KYB, device and utility data services from TruNarrative’s trusted third-party service and data partners.



Regulated businesses in the USA and EU use TruNarrative to make efficient decisions with the most relevant data available, whether for customer acquisition and onboarding, account monitoring and decisioning, or risk mitigation. This includes e-commerce companies, banks, lenders and betting organizations.



Andy Pearson, Head of Data Partnerships, TruNarrative, said: “TrueAddress’s reputation spans more than two decades and address data quality is now more important than ever. Integrating the solution into our platform enables financial institutions and other regulated businesses to access a trusted address hygiene engine and extensive address verification data.”



John Lord, CEO, TruNarrative, said: “We and the firms we work with consider address verification and standardization an important part of an effective onboarding strategy. Poor address hygiene and standardization cause enormous problems for organizations. This partnership delivers an established reliable address solution to our customers.”



About TruNarrative

TruNarrative was founded with a single mission: make safe commerce simpler.



Established in 2016, TruNarrative’s intuitive no-code platform transforms fraud management, reduces risk, and streamlines KYC and AML processes.



TruNarrative assists ambitious companies of all sizes from across the banking, lending, financial services, betting, payments and ecommerce industries.



TruNarrative’s partnerships with major credit reporting agencies, document and biometric verification services, device intelligence suppliers, and dozens of other market-leading data service providers offer easily configurable integrations to business and non-technical users.



The company operates from offices in London and Leeds, UK, and Atlanta, USA.



About Fluence Automation

Fluence Automation is an innovative technology solutions company that builds and markets mail and parcel sorting systems and owns a portfolio of mail and parcel labeling technologies that increasingly is being adapted for the e-commerce fulfillment market. Fluence provides long-term support and customer care though its robust suite of software focused on vision and recognition and sorting applications, and a service support network that is based primarily in the US, with operating subsidiaries in the UK and Germany.



About Window Book

